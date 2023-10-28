As the stars get ready to showcase their ‘spooky’ dances on Strictly Come Dancing Halloween 2023 special, which personality is favourite to leave?

Love Island contestant Zara McDermott with Graziano Di Prima, is the favourite to leave the Strictly Come Dancing Halloween special. Photograph courtesy of the BBC

There is one star that is tipped to leave the Strictly Come Dancing Halloween 2023 special and it is someone who appeared on Love Island. The star in question is none other than Zara McDermott who is no stranger to the dance-off. According to William Hill, Zara McDermott is the odds-on favourite to leave the show. Lee Phelps, a spokesperson for William Hill said: “Zara McDermott is yet to break the 30-point mark in the Strictly ballroom and is already becoming a bit of a dance off veteran, having survived two so far. It might not be third time lucky for the Love Island and Made In Chelsea star this week though, and we make her odds-on at 8/15.”

Earlier this week, Zara McDermott had to leave the Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals with Sam Thompson to go to hospital with him over kidney concerns for her boyfriend. He told Pete Wicks on their podcast ‘Staying Relevant’ that “I made Zara leave her Strictly training early to come and see me at the doctors and it was just for the guy to go, ‘Yeah, you’re fine.”

Zara McDermott has shared a story on her Instagram with the caption ‘Halloween Incoming.’ Zara said “Getting ready to dance this evening. I just wanted to say thank you SO much for the kind messages this week. They really have helped me up. Last week's dance off definitely took a bit more mental resilience to come back from, but I keep reminding myself that last week is not a dictation of this week. I have the power to go out there tonight, be confident and most important have FUN!!!! This has been probably the funnest week I’ve had on Strictly so far. I’m not going to let the events of last week change that for me!!! I can't wait to dance for you.”