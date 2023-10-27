Strictly Come Dancing star Adam Thomas’ pulled out of the show Take Two and pro-partner Luba Mushtuk appeared on her own

Will Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas miss the Strictly Come Dancing Special due to illness? Photograph by the BBC

It is nearly the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Halloween special and all the celebrities and their partners have been busy preparing for their dances all week. However, one star who is a cause for concern is Adam Thomas. He did not appear on Fridays spin-off show ‘It Takes Two’ as he was not feeling well. Host Fleur East revealed that “Unfortunately Adam’s feeling a little under the weather. But please welcome the lovely Luba!”

Luba told Fleur East that “It’s so strange to be here by myself,” and then went on to say that “He (Adam) is resting and getting ready for tomorrow night so everything will be fine!!” This is not the first time that the Waterloo Road star has fallen ill and revealed on Instagram that he was taking Berocca and coffee to feel well and said: “Of course all weeks to be poorly!”

