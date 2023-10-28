The former health secretary Matt Hancock opens up about what he felt was a sense of injustice during his time dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic

Matt Hancock, the former health secretary, has reflected on the challenges he faced during the Covid-19 pandemic in the latest episode of ’Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.’ During the intense interrogation phase of the show, the 45-year-old is pressed about his public vilification, with accusations of corruption looming over him. Hancock expresses his frustration at the perceived injustice, emphasizing the toll it has taken on him professionally.

In an interview with Jason Fox and Chris Oliver, Hancock shares his sense of being unjustly targeted, stating, "I feel a sense of injustice at being made to be essentially accused of corruption, 'cause that is what, if you boil it down, the accusation is." Despite the scrutiny and negative attention, he remains resolute in his beliefs, finding solace in the support of his loved ones and colleagues.

During the interrogation, Hancock faces further challenges as an interrogator demands he strip down and display a tough stance toward him. The former health secretary remains composed despite the aggressive approach, refusing to engage in a verbal back-and-forth. The episode also features the recruits engaged in pontoon wrestling, underscoring the intensity of the challenges they encounter on the show.

Matt Hancock was paid £45,000 for his role on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

In response to the harsh interrogation, Hancock maintains his composure, with the exchange revealing the interrogator's aggressive tone: "Do not give me any f****** attitude," she says. Despite the provocations, Hancock instead stood his ground, stating, "You haven't asked me a question."