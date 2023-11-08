Although it should have all been about King Charles presiding over his first State Opening of Parliament, it was hard not to be distracted by the crown on his wife Queen Camilla’s head, the George IV Diadem Crown, known as ‘The Diamond Diadem. It was made for George IV for use at his coronation and according to the Royal Collection Trust, it was “first worn by HM Queen Elizabeth II to the first State Opening of Parliament of her reign, 4 November 1952, and on the journey to her coronation June 1953. Subsequently worn to all State Openings and for photographs including those used for British and Commonwealth coinage, banknotes and postage stamps.”