King’s Speech 2023 | What is the history of the George IV Diadem Crown that Queen Camilla wore?
Known as ‘The Diamond Diadem,’ Queen Camilla wore the George IV Diadem when she accompanied her husband King Charles to the State Opening of Parliament
Although it should have all been about King Charles presiding over his first State Opening of Parliament, it was hard not to be distracted by the crown on his wife Queen Camilla’s head, the George IV Diadem Crown, known as ‘The Diamond Diadem. It was made for George IV for use at his coronation and according to the Royal Collection Trust, it was “first worn by HM Queen Elizabeth II to the first State Opening of Parliament of her reign, 4 November 1952, and on the journey to her coronation June 1953. Subsequently worn to all State Openings and for photographs including those used for British and Commonwealth coinage, banknotes and postage stamps.”
The ‘Diamond Diadem’ Crown is set with 1,333 diamonds, and the Royal Collection Trust describes the piece of jewellery as “A silver and gold-lined diadem with an openwork frame set transparent with diamonds; narrow band edged with pearls, surmounted by four crosses-pattee, the front cross set with a pale yellow brilliant, and four sprays representing the national emblems of England, Ireland and Scotland; roses, shamrocks and thistles.” As well as wearing the George IV Diadem Crown, Queen Camilla recycled the embroidered gown by Bruce Oldfield she wore the King’s coronation. Featured on this dress are the names of her children, Tom and Laura, as well as the names of her grandchildren, Gus, Freddy, Louis, Eliza and Lola. Bruce Oldfield also made sure their two rescue dogs Beth and Bluebell were honoured by embroidering two gold terrier puppies onto the gown.