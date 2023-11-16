Mollie King looked incredible at the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2023 but Alex Scott and The Crown's Meg Bellamy failed to impress. Photographs by Getty

Wow! It may have been the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2023, but it was all about the women, and in particular the likes of Mollie King (on my best dressed list), Alex Scott (on my worst list) and The Crown’s Meg Bellamy (also on my worst dressed list). Mollie King looked stunning in a dark red dress and matching jacket. If truth be known, there were only two other stars on my best dressed list, model Ikram Abdi who looked chic in a green long-sleeved dress and singer Raye who also opted for a plunging red latex gown.

When it comes to the worst dressed of the night, there were plenty of stars who failed to impress. Although some have suggested that Alex Scott’s outfit was a success, I am not a fan of putting everything on display, so therefore her see-through sparkly dress was not a hit. I also did not like Jessica Plummer’s ensemble (this consisted of a thigh-split skirt and bra top). As far as I'm concerned, showing off all of your assets is the antithesis of ‘sexy.’

As for The Crown’s Meg Bellamy (she plays Catherine, Princess of Wales in The Crown’s Season 6), she turned up in jeans. Although I am a fan of jeans, I really think they look out of place at an awards ceremony, which is why she definitely goes on my worst dressed list. I also disliked Amelia Gray Hamlin’s black bodysuit which she teamed with a chunky belt and high heels. Again, it was far from stylish.

Singer Raye looked stunning in red whilst Amelia Gray Hamlin's outfit was eye-catching but for all the wrong reasons. Photographs by Getty