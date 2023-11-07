Who were the best and worst dressed at the 2023 CFDA Awards? Kim Kardashian and Demi Moore wowed
The 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards took place at the American Museum of National History in New York and were attended by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski and Demi Moore
The A-list brought their glam game (well... some of them did) to the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards which took place at the American Museum of National History. Kim Kardashian wowed in a black leather dress with a halter neckline from Chrome Hearts with the brand’s signature crosses on it. However, my favourite dress of the night was worn by Chloe Sevigny who brought sunshine to the event in a yellow Christopher John Rogers dress which she accessorised with a red clutch. I also thought actor Molly Ringwald looked stunning in a red one-shouldered Zac Posen gown. Demi Moore also dazzled in a Carolina Herrera silver sequined dress.
Other stars who dressed to impress included Gwyneth Paltrow who went for an understated look by opting for a black turtleneck and long skirt and Ayo Edibiri in a very chic black Loewe dress.
The 2023 CFDA Awards were originally set to be hosted by And Just Like That star Sarah Jessica Parker but as she pulled out it led to Anne Hathaway taking her place. Although she is of course renowned for her role in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ and being a fashionista, I unfortunately have to put her on my worst-dressed list for the night. She wore a denim corset and long denim skirt that was part of Ralph Lauren’s spring/summer 2024 runway, but for me, it just didn’t work!
Another star on my worst-dressed list is Serena Williams, she may have become the first athlete to win the fashion icon honour award, but I was not a fan of her black sequined dress by CFDA Chairman Thom Browne. I also didn’t like Emily Ratajkowski’s Tory Burch mini dress as the colour didn’t do anything to enhance her complexion and I thought the length was a little too short. Actor and model Hari Nef opted for a Grecian blue JW Anderson gown, but the cut-out style was a big no-no.