The 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards took place at the American Museum of National History in New York and were attended by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski and Demi Moore

Kim Kardashian and Chloe Sevigny wowed at the 2023 CFDA Awards, but Anne Hathaway's dress failed to impress. Photographs by Getty

The A-list brought their glam game (well... some of them did) to the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards which took place at the American Museum of National History. Kim Kardashian wowed in a black leather dress with a halter neckline from Chrome Hearts with the brand’s signature crosses on it. However, my favourite dress of the night was worn by Chloe Sevigny who brought sunshine to the event in a yellow Christopher John Rogers dress which she accessorised with a red clutch. I also thought actor Molly Ringwald looked stunning in a red one-shouldered Zac Posen gown. Demi Moore also dazzled in a Carolina Herrera silver sequined dress.

Demi Moore dazzled in a sequined Carolina Herrera gown whilst Molly Ringwald looked stunning in red. Photographs by Getty

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other stars who dressed to impress included Gwyneth Paltrow who went for an understated look by opting for a black turtleneck and long skirt and Ayo Edibiri in a very chic black Loewe dress.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 2023 CFDA Awards were originally set to be hosted by And Just Like That star Sarah Jessica Parker but as she pulled out it led to Anne Hathaway taking her place. Although she is of course renowned for her role in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ and being a fashionista, I unfortunately have to put her on my worst-dressed list for the night. She wore a denim corset and long denim skirt that was part of Ralph Lauren’s spring/summer 2024 runway, but for me, it just didn’t work!