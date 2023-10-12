The Attitude Awards 2023 took place at the Roundhouse in London’s Camden and were hosted by Amanda Holden and Alan Carr

There were a host of celebrities in attendance at the Attitude Awards 2023, which took place at The Roundhouse in London’s Camden on Wednesday 11 October 2023. The Attitude Awards 2023 were co-hosted by Amanda Holden and Alan Carr.

Although one would perhaps expect the host of the event to be named as one of the best dressed on the night: unfortunately, this is not the case when it comes to Amanda Holden, who opted for no less than three outfits for the occasion.

One of Amanda Holden’s outfits was a black ruffled dress with a train that unfortunately reminded me of a bin bag (sorry Amanda!), she also wore a ‘Barbie-esque’ pink latex dress (a no-no from me) and a blue PVC style two-piece that again was the antithesis of chic.

The Evening Standard reported that Joe Lycett was given the comedy award following his hosting duties last year for his stunt on his Channel 4 show in which he threatened to destroy £10,000 of his own money unless David Beckham pulled out of his deal with Qatar over their treatment of homosexuality

The 35-year-old comedian later revealed he had not destroyed the cash through a shredder, and had actually donated the sum to LGBT+ charities.”

Despite winning an award on the night, Joe Lycett is certainly not winning any fashion awards any time soon. His snake print green shirt and trousers were certainly eye-catching, but not in a good way!

I was not a fan of Joe Lycett's snake print look at the Attitude Awards 2023. Photograph by Getty

I also am well aware that showing off your underwear is all the rage, but I am most certainly not a fan of this trend, which is why I didn’t like Myleene Klass’s completely sheer mesh style black dress. ‘Sexy’ doesn’t have to mean showing off everything!

Whilst Amanda Holden and Myleene Klass were amongst the worst dressed at the Attitude Awards 2023, I liked Katherine Ryan's androgynous take on the black trouser suit. Photographs by Getty

Vick Hope, who recently married Calvin Harris chose a Jean Paul Gaultier dress with a print of the female form on the front, but it unfortunately didn’t hit the fashion mark. Ashley Roberts, formerly of The Pussycat Dolls and now a presenter on Heart Radio, also opted for a racy sheer black number with gloves that simply looked tacky.

Who were the best dressed at the Attitude Awards 2023?

Although it was hard for me to find any best-dressed stars at the Attitude Awards 2023, I did like Katherine Ryan’s androgynous take on the black trouser suit, which was the perfect contrast to the sheer ‘bare all’ outfits that were on display. I also think Louise Redknapp looked stylish in an oversized blazer, white shirt and black patent mini skirt.

Attitude Awards 2023 full winners list

