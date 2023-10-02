Amanda Holden has climbed to the top of Blackpool Tower as part of a charity challenge this morning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Heart radio presenter scaled the 518ft tower – the north west’s tallest structure – in less than an hour, alongside showbiz reporter Ashley Roberts.

After reaching the top, Amanda grasped the historic flag pole and hung the Heart radio flag next to the Union Jack before climbing back down at around 9am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hair-raising climax was captured on video by local photographer Jon Cawdron, of JC Photography, with brave Amanda waving to the camera as she stood perched on the very top of the Tower.

You can view the footage in our video player or on TikTok here.

The stunt is one of five challenges that Amanda and Ashley are taking on this week in aid of Heart’s charity, Make Some Noise.

Amanda and Ashley carry out challenge a day but they only have five hours across the whole week to complete all five tasks.