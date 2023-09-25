It seems Barbie-mania isn't going away anytime soon - time for a sequel?

Two months after its release, Barbie is still showing at many UK cinemas and the hype is showing no signs of slowing down towards the end of the year. Unsurprisingly, a leading UK toy retailer has predicted the dolls will be among the most popular toys children will want this year.

Once again, Barbie and LOL dolls will be at the top of wish lists but so will other toys marketed to a 'kidult' audience - according to Hamleys.

This includes a £150 Tamiya Lunch Box toy truck, the £40 Ralleys Soft Dart Blaster and the Anime The Cult of San Reja Neil toy costing £45.

Hamleys said it had seen a continuing trend of kidult toys which appealed to the “older generation” who were looking for “nostalgic toys that have played a part in their Christmases past”.

Victoria Kay, head of buying at Hamleys, said: “We’ve closely observed the trends shaping the toy industry, including toys inspired by beloved on-screen characters and the continued kidult trend.

“We’re confident that our choices embody the very essence of Christmas and offer everyone the opportunity to discover their new favourite toy.”

Hamleys said it was conscious of cost pressures facing families this year, with a line-up that started at £18.

The store’s predicted best-seller is the £27 Barbie Pop Reveal doll, offering an “unboxing experience” that reveals one of four flavours – strawberry lemonade, fruit punch, watermelon crush or grape fizz.

LOL Magic Flyers, a new take on the ever-popular LOL doll, also capitalises on the package unboxing trend made popular on TikTok.

The £35 characters feature a bottle that shakes and lights up when touched, and can be repeatedly unboxed.

The list features toys for younger children, including the Disney Winnie and Piglet’s Treehouse and a classic Hamleys Bear with a Harry Potter twist.

The popular Twister game comes in a new digital format this year that can be played via an app with the help of wrist and ankle bands, costing £25.

Lower tech toys on the list include £18 Marvel squishy TY Squish-A-Boos, and a traditional wooden bus costing £35.

Ms Kay said: “Given the ongoing challenges, we recognise the importance of providing parents with a range of pricing options, allowing them the flexibility to plan and purchase thoughtfully.”

