British Summer Time is set to return to Greenwich Mean Time but when will clocks go back and what does this mean?

As we reluctantly wave goodbye to British Summer Time and tentatively look toward the Autumn Equinox, many will be wondering when the clocks officially go back. It’s been a summer of sporadic sunshine in the UK, intense heatwaves and long stints of overcast conditions but it may finally be time for all to accept... it’s over.

We entered British Summer Time on March 26 this year - a period which saw more daylight in the evenings and less in the mornings. When the clocks finally go back later this year, the UK will return to Geenwich Mean Time (GMT).

But what is the exact time clocks go back in the UK in 2023, why do they change at all and what does this mean for our sleep pattern? Here’s everything you need to know.

When do the clocks go back in the UK in 2023?

The clocks go back one hour at 2am on Sunday October 29 2023. You can always remember that the clocks go back on the last Sunday of October and go foward on the last Sunday of March. To adopt an American term, the clocks fall back and spring forward.

Why do the clocks go back?

Benjamin Franklin - yes, the American politician - came up with the idea of Daylight Savings Time (DST) while in Paris in 1784. However, the tradition of changing clocks was only practised in the UK from 1916.

Simply put, the idea is implemented in order to get the most out of daylight hours. This was particularly important for workers such as farmers who could toil away for longer hours and get more done.

Will I lose an hour of sleep?

We’ve all been there. That dreaded moment when you either watch an hour get robbed from your sleep cycle or groggily find out in the morning. However, the clock’s going back is a cause for celebration (or sleep) for snoozers across the UK.