The four-part Netflix series ‘BECKHAM’ airs on October 4 and features wife Victoria Beckham and his parents

In David Beckham’s new Netflix documentary, ‘BECKHAM,’ he reveals the enormous toll he felt after England exited the World Cup in 1998 and he was sent off for kicking the back of Diego Simeone’s leg in the match against Argentina. The former Manchester United and England star revealed that he didn’t ‘sleep’ or ‘eat.’

In the teaser for the BECKHAM docuseries, David Beckham’s mother Sandra, 74, reveals how concerned she was when her son David began dating Victoria Beckham in 1997. Sandra says that “We ‘d were worried he would lose everything he worked for because football had always come first and then all of a sudden it wasn’t.”

Who are David Beckham’s parents Sandra and Ted?

Sandra Beckham is very close to her son David and daughter in law Victoria and is a doting grandmother to their children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. David showed his appreciation for his mother in the summer by taking her for a day out at Wimbledon tennis championship where they sat in the prestigious Centre Court Royal Box.

In February 2022, it was revealed that she was divorcing husband Ted (David’s father) after 32 years of marriage. Until this time, the couple were reported to have lived in the same house in Chingford, East London, for 18 years.

Sandra trained as a hairdresser and is believed to still work as one in an old people’s home. In 2021, David Beckham shared a photograph of him and his sister Joanne to mark his mother’s birthday and said: “Happy Birthday to the most amazing mum… Thank you for everything that you do for us we love u so much @sandrabeckham49.”

In the Disney+documentary ‘Save Our Squad,’ David revealed that “My mum was the one that was driving me to training, to games when my dad was working.” He went on to say that “I as a parent now, realise how much my parents gave up for me.”

David Beckham also said in the Disney documentary that “My dad was my inspiration, I wanted to win for him.” According to The Sun, “The doting dad’s determination to see his son succeed on the pitch was a huge factor in David’s stellar football career, but relations cooled between the pair when Ted split with wife Sandra in 2002, after 33 years of marriage.”

The article goes on to say that “Ted, a kitchen fitter, backed his son’s dreams of playing for the club (Manchester United) and after he signed for the youth team at 14, he and Sandra would travel 200 miles each weekend to see him play.”

After Ted divorced David’s mother Sandra, he formed a relationship with solicitor Hilary Meredith and the pair married in London’s Temple in December 2021. David Beckham was happy to pose for photographs with the newlyweds, alongside Hilary’s daughter, Charlotte.

Does David Beckham have siblings?

David Beckham has two sisters, older sister Lynne and younger sister Joanne. David’s younger sister Joanne initially followed in her mother’s footsteps by becoming a hairdresser but then set up a concierge service, which is reportedly no longer running.

In May 2017, she dated Big Brother contestant Kris Donnelly and the couple had a daughter together, Peggy, but the pair reportedly split six months after her birth.

David’s older sister Lynne has split from her ex husband Colin, but the couple had three children together, Freddie, Georgina and Josh. Hello! Reported in June 2023 that “She went on to date Kevin Briggs.”

Lynne celebrated her 50th birthday in 2022 and David shared a message where he said: “Happy 50th birthday Lynne hope you have an amazing day sis you deserve it.”