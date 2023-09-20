David Beckham’s career in football is the focus of a new Netflix documentary

The four part documentary series delves into the highs and lows of Beckham’s career and looks back at his journey as he transformed from a Premier League footballer into a celebrity and a football club owner that is recognised globally by fans around the world.

Beckham’s Netflix series will feature insight from those closest to him, both in and out of football. Including former teammates and family members.

Among those interviewed will be Beckham’s son Romeo who has gone on to follow in his dad’s footsteps by pursuing a career in professional football.

But who is Romeo Beckham and where does he currently play his football? Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Romeo Beckham?

Romeo Beckham is the second eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham.

Romeo was born in London on 1 September 2002, just one year before his father left Manchester United to join Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Beckham was a fan of football from a young age and he was a member of the Arsenal academy as a child along with his two brothers Brooklyn and Cruz. The trio all grew up as supporters of Arsenal despite their father’s links to Manchester United.

The three brothers all failed to make it at professional level at Arsenal and Romeo abandoned his dream of turning professional in 2015 only to reverse his decision five years later.

Beckham revived his football career in 2020 and was signed by American outfit Inter Miami who are co-owned by his father.

Romeo played as a central forward for Inter Miami for two years and he was managed by his dad’s former Man Utd team mate Phil Neville.

Romeo made his competitive debut for Inter Miami in 2021 in a game which also saw Phil’s son Harvey Neville play for the first time.

Beckham’s career at Inter Miami lasted for two years and he left the team with a record of two goals in 26 appearances. He was briefly loaned out to Premier League outfit Brentford and played for their B team for six months.

Beckham impressed during his short-stay with the Bees and was given a one year professional contract this summer.

As of September 2023 he is yet to make a competitive appearance for the men’s professional team and he was not included in the matchday squad for any of his team’s opening five games.

How many Instagram followers does Romeo Beckham have?

Romeo Beckham has not yet featured in a Premier League game but he has already garnered great interest on social media and he has an Instagram following of over 3.7 million.