Lauren James is the fourth England international to be sent off at a World Cup

Lauren James has been one of England’s standout performers in the Women’s World Cup, but she wrote her name into the history books for all the wrong reasons by getting a red card in the round of 16 clash with Nigeria.

The England forward was sent off for stomping on Nigeria international Michelle Alozie at the end of a nerve wracking 90 minutes of football.

This rules James out of The Lionesses’ crucial quarter-final test against Colombia and potentially the rest of the tournament if FIFA opt to extend her suspension.

The news comes as a huge blow to England’s World Cup hopes and James has since apologised for her behaviour.

But she is not the first England international to be sent off on the world stage… in fact she is not even the first player to be sent off for stamping on her opponent.

With that in mind we take a look back at every England international to be sent off at a World Cup in both the men and women’s game.

Which England footballers have been sent off at a World Cup?

A total of four England footballers have been sent off at the World Cup in both the male and female game and all of those red cards have come during the knockout stage of the tournament.

Inter Miami owner and former Manchester United star David Beckham holds the unwanted record of being the first ever England footballer to see red in white.

David Beckham vs Argentina: World Cup 1998 (Round of 16)

David Beckham was the first England player to be sent off at a World Cup. (Getty Images)

David Beckham’s career has had a number of high points in his football career but the lowest point undoubtedly came in France 1998.

England were drawing 2-2 with Argentina in a thrilling first half which saw Michael Owen announce himself on the world stage with a wonderful solo goal.

The match was a hard-fought encounter and just two minutes after half-time Beckham was shoved to the ground by Argentine midfielder Diego Simeone.

The referee was just reaching for a yellow card to book the midfielder when Beckham lashed out and swung his right leg at the perpetrator.

The incident happened right under the nose of the referee who gave Beckham his marching orders and the England team were eventually eliminated on penalties.

The outcome led to The Mirror’s headline ‘10 heroic champions, One Stupid Boy’ with many newspapers scapegoating Beckham for the World Cup exit.

Wayne Rooney vs Portugal - World Cup 2006 (Quarter final)

Wayne Rooney was sent off in the World Cup quarter-final 2006. (Getty Images)

Sven Goran Eriksson famously warned the press to be lenient on Wayne Rooney after his sending off in the quarter-final against Portugal.

The England forward was viewed as the best young forward in world football at the time and he successfully won the race to get fit for the tournament after a serious foot injury.

Rooney was a member of the England team which made it through the group stages and ‘The Golden Generation’ were tipped to finally achieve glory as they faced Portugal in the round of 16.

The match was a tightly fought affair but England’s task became much more difficult mid-way through the second half when Rooney left the sole of his boot on the groin of Portugal defender Ricardo Carvalho.

Rooney’s team mate at the time, Cristiano Ronaldo led the protests to get the forward sent off and Rooney lashed out by pushing the Portuguese international before seeing red.

The incident prompted the famous wink to the bench from the Portuguese winger in an incident which made him a national villain the following season.

Millie Bright vs USA: World Cup 2019 (Semi-Final)

Millie Bright was sent off in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup. (Getty Images)

Millie Bright was the first female footballer to be sent off at the World Cup during the last edition of the tournament.

The Lionesses were dreaming of glory in the semi-final stage, but they found themselves 2-1 down against USA in a game which saw a missed penalty and a disallowed goal.

The match was a hard fought encounter and in the dying moments of the game, Bright was shown a second yellow card for a hard challenge on USA striker Alex Morgan.

It was a deflating defeat for the Lionesses and USA were eventually crowned champions for the second consecutive tournament.

Lauren James vs Nigeria - World Cup 2023 (Round Of 16)

Lauren James was sent off against Nigeria in England's crucial round of 16 tie. (Getty Images)

Lauren James’ recent sending off against Nigeria was reminiscent of that of both David Beckham and Wayne Rooney.

The young forward was England’s star of the tournament in the group stage with three goals, but her future in the tournament in Australia and New Zealand is now in doubt after she stomped on the back of Nigeria international Michelle Alozie.