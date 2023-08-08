Lauren James will miss England’s quarter-final clash with Colombia and is a doubt for the remainder of the Women’s World Cup

Lauren James has spoken out for the first time since her red card in the Women’s World Cup against Nigeria.

The sending off left England at a disadvantage for the entirety of extra time, but the Lionesses ultimately prevailed on penalties to book their place in the quarter-finals.

James has been one of England’s star performers in the group stage but her suspension makes her unavailable for the upcoming quarter-final clash with Colombia and potentially the remainder of the tournament if FIFA decide to extend her ban.

But what has Lauren James said about her sending off and how have the FA reacted to the incident?

Here is everything you need to know.

What has Lauren James said about her sending off?

The England forward was sent off following a VAR review for stomping on Michelle Alozie’s back. (Getty Images)

Lauren James has publicly apologised for her sending off during England’s victory over Nigeria in the World Cup.

The Chelsea forward has also vowed that she will learn from the experience in the future.

James tweeted to Alozie: “All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened. Also, for our England fans and my team mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience.”

Nigeria’s Alozie also tweeted to say that there were no hard feelings between her and James.

She said: “We are playing on the world’s stage. This game is one of passion, insurmountable emotions, and moments. All respect for Lauren James.”

How did Sarina Weigman react to the incident?

England Lionesses manager Sarina Weigman described Lauren James as a sweet person and claims it was something that she didn’t do on purpose.

Weigman said: “She is inexperienced on this stage and in a split-second lost her emotions. It isn’t something she did on purpose. She apologised and felt really bad. She would never want to hurt someone. She is the sweetest person I know.”

What have the FA said about Lauren James’ sending off?

The FA released a statement in the aftermath of Lauren James' sending off.

The statement said: “ Lauren is really sorry for her actions which led to the red card and is full of remorse. It is wholly out of character for her.

"We will be supporting Lauren throughout and we will be putting forward representation on her behalf. We fully respect FIFA's disciplinary process and will not be making any further comment until a decision has been made.”

Will Lauren James miss the remainder of the World Cup?

Lauren James’ sending off comes as a huge blow to England’s hopes of lifting their first ever Women’s World Cup.

The Chelsea star has recorded three goals and three assists during England’s successful group stage campaign and is viewed as one of the Lionesses brightest young talents.

As it stands she is currently suspended for one game which would allow her to return to the squad in time for the semi-finals if England successfully progress past Colombia.