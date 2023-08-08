'All respect for Lauren James' - Nigeria full back shares view on Lionesses red card

Lauren James is sent off for violent conduct after stamping on Michelle Alozie. Cr: Getty Images

Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie insists she has "all respect for Lauren James" despite being stamped on by the Lionesses forward in their penalty shoot out loss against England.

The 21-year-old Chelsea winger was given her marching orders in the 87th minute of the last 16 tie between England and the Super Falcons after she appeared to stand on the back of Alozie but the full back has said she has no hard feelings. The game would end 0-0 after extra time before the Lionesses won out 4-2 in the penalty shoot out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It was good for us. James is a really good player. And nullifying her was really big for us" she said in the aftermath of the game.

"We didn’t want her to move freely and get those shots off that she usually does. It was good for us to have her taken out of the game. I was a little bit surprised by her reaction to the tackle. I don’t think it was really needed. I’m fine, my butt is fine from her stepping on it! I was kind of confused initially. I didn’t understand what was going on at first. There’s no hard feelings, it’s just a game" added Alozie.

The 26-year-old later took to social media site Twitter to insist she holds zero grudges with the Chelsea player, posting: "Abeg, rest. We are playing on the world’s stage. This game is one of passion, insurmountable emotions, and moments. All respect for Lauren James.

"Self disappointment overcasted with overwhelming pride for my teammates, gratitude for the journey, and glory to God—always."