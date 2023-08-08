England sneaked into the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup with a 4-2 penalty shoot out win over Nigeria.

England players celebrate in the shoot out. Cr: Getty Images

It wasn't a game for the faint of heart but despite a dominant display from Nigeria, 10-women England made it through to the last eight of the World Cup with penalty shoot out win.

After 120 minutes of football, the Lionesses and the Super Falcons were forced to go through the ordeal of a penalty shoot and while Georgia Stanway missed her opening penalty, England stepped up the plate with four excellent spot kicks from Beth England, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood and Chloe Kelly to progress.

They were made to work for it though, with Nigeria twice hitting the bar and being largely dominant throughout proceedings. Lauren James' red card for a stamp on Michelle Alozie late on summing up the frustration felt by an England side unable to get a grip of a game they were expected to win comfortably.

In the end though, Sarina Wiegman and her side's winning mentality was enough to see them through as the defence stood firm in extra time, while the Lionesses came up trumps when it came to the mental task of a penalty shoot out.

Here are three things we learnt from England's victory over Nigeria.

Chloe Kelly is made for the big moments

Whisper it quietly, but we all felt quite confident England were heading to the last eight when we saw her taking the penalty didn't we?

The Manchester City forward is made for the big moments and appears to have ice running right through her veins. Scorer of the winning goal in the Euro 2022 final, she came off the bench to smash home the winning penalty against Brazil in the Finalissima and has now scored the winning spot kick in a last 16 World Cup shootout. She's just made for this.

Be it back three or back four, Jess Carter is now one of the first names on the team sheet

England were not at the races yesterday, however, the defending produced by the versatile Chelsea centre back was the type of defensive work we have seen Italian sides celebrate for decades.

Carter has had many critics - probably too many - with many calling for her to not even make the squad despite her clear pedigree and reliability. I'll admit, I wasn't one of them but she would not have been in my starting XI come the beginning of the tournament. However, Carter is gradually becoming one of England's most important players.

She's been played at right centre back in a three and centre back alongside Millie Bright in a two, while she is capable of playing either full back role and it is becoming quite evident that she is England's stand out defender in the World Cup alongside Alex Greenwood.

Whether Sarina reverts to a four in the quarter finals or sticks with a three, Carter will be one of the first names on that team sheet.

Lauren James' red card was reckless - but missing out on the World Cup is her consequence

There's no doubt about it, the Chelsea star's stamp on Nigeria full back Olozie was complete stupidity and gave England fans flashbacks to David Beckham at World Cup 1998. A young star, lighting up a tournament with skill and poise, before being frustrated by last 16 opponents and kicking out at them. We've seen it all before.

Thank fully, England are through and her moment of madness did not cost her side the way, however, no one will feel more guilt than James at her red card.