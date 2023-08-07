Sarina Wiegman's England are through to the quarter finals of FIFA World Cup 2023 after a penalty shoot out win against Nigeria. Here’s how we rated each Lioness performance.

After a nervous 120 minutes of football, the Lionesses finally won out to qualify for the FIFA World Cup quarter finals after a 4-2 win over Nigeria on penalties after a 0-0 draw in normal time.

The Lionesses were able to welcome back key midfielder Keira Walsh to the side as the Dutch head coach made just the one change from the 6-1 win over China that saw them qualify for the last 16 tie. However, it was Nigeria who remained dominant throughout the entire game.

Despite starting the game as favourites, England struggled with Nigeria in the first 45 minutes especially and should have been behind when Ashleigh Plumptre's fierce drive cannoned back off the underside of the bar midway through the first half before England were awarded a penalty for a foul on Rachel Daly - only to see VAR overturn the decision.

England saw Lauren James sent off with four minutes to go after an unnecessary stamp on Michelle Alozie as the game headed towards extra time and the Lionesses were asked to dig deep with chances few and far behind.

However, it was England who would take the win on penalties when Beth England, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood and finally Chloe Kelly ensured they would progress in the shoot out.

1 . Mary Earps - 7 Once again England's saviour with a great first half save. Consistently lives up to her tag as The Best.

2 . Jess Carter - 8 Was equal to almost everything Nigeria threw at her and was England's stand out player as they struggled with their opposition.

3 . Millie Bright - 7 Her block to stop a certain goal in the first half was world class and epitomised the leadership of the Chelsea star.

4 . Alex Greenwood - 7 Did her best in wave of a number of Nigeria attacks and took an outstanding penalty in the shoot out.