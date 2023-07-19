Map out the Lionesses route to the final at the Women’s World Cup by saving this wall chart featuring fixtures, dates and venues

The Women’s World Cup is one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the sporting calendar and some of the most talented players from around the world such as Sam Kerr, Keira Walsh and Alex Morgan are all battling it out for glory in this summer’s competition.

This year’s World Cup is the ninth edition of the historic tournament which takes place every four years and holders USA, Spain and European champions England are all being tipped for glory.

England’s Lionesses roared to victory in last summer's Euros and they will be hoping to repeat their success in the World Cup as they travel down under.

Many football fanatics from around the world are already planning their nation’s route to glory in this year’s competitions and we can assist you throughout each stage of the tournament with a free wall chart, which allows you to keep up to date with all the twists and turns of the Women’s World Cup.

To download the National World 2023 Women’s World Cup wall chart just click and save the image below. You can also download the wall chart on your computer, use it as your background or print it off at home.

How to use the Women’s World Cup 2023 wall chart

England are aiming to win the Women's World Cup this summer. (Graphic by Mark Hall)

The Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is the first tournament to feature 32 teams and it is the biggest edition to date.

It will replicate the format used in the men’s World Cup from 1998 to 2022 - with two teams from each of the eight groups progressing to the knockout phase of the competition.

On our wall chart you will have all the information you need for this year’s tournament in one place. The National World wall chart includes fixtures for the tournament from the start date on Thursday 20 July all the way to the final on Sunday 20 August.

Fans are able to plan out The Lionesses road to World Cup glory and assess all of England’s potential opponents during the knockout phase.

Who has qualified for the Women’s World Cup?

Australia and New Zealand are the host nations for the Women's World Cup. (Getty Images)

A total of 32 nations are dreaming of glory at this summer’s tournament. Australia and New Zealand automatically qualified for the tournament as co-hosts and the remaining teams earned their place in the tournament through the World Cup qualifiers.

Group A

New Zealand (Host)

Norway

Philippines

Switzerland

Group B

Australia (Host)

Republic of Ireland

Nigeria

Canada

Group C

Spain

Costa Rica

Zambia

Japan

Group D

England

Haiti

Denmark

China

Group E

USA

Vietnam

Netherlands

Portugal

Group F

France

Jamaica

Brazil

Panama

Group G

Sweden

South Africa

Italy

Argentina