Sam Kerr will lead Australia into the Women’s World Cup on home soil

Australia captain Sam Kerr is hoping her team can inspire the nation and leave a lasting legacy on home soil ahead of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The striker will be leading her nation out in their opening group stage game against the Republic of Ireland, before further contests against Nigeria and Canada.

Kerr is described by football experts as one of the most talented players in world football and many expect her to be one to watch in this upcoming tournament.

But who is Sam Kerr and who does she currently play for at club level?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Sam Kerr?

Sam Kerr is expected to be a standout performer in the Women's World Cup. (Getty Images)

Sam Kerr is an Australian footballer who currently plays as a striker for Chelsea in the Women’s Super League.

Kerr is one of the most recognisable faces in England’s top-flight and last year she became the first female footballer to appear on the cover of FIFA.

Who has Sam Kerr played for during her career?

Sam Kerr currently plays her football at Chelsea. (Getty Images)

Sam Kerr played Australian rules football from a young age but when she was 12-years-old, the teams went single-sex. This prevented her from playing with many of her friends but was the start of her journey to becoming one of the greatest women’s players of all time.

Kerr made her professional debut for Perth Glory in 2008 and a year later at just 15-years-old she represented the Australian women’s team ‘The Matildas’.

She scored her first international goal at the age of 16 in the 2010 AFC Women’s Asia Cup final against North Korea, the same day Kerr lifted her first international trophy.

Kerr went on to establish herself as a star in the A-League and she lifted silverware with the likes of Sydney FC, Western New York Flash and Perth Glory.

Successful spells at Sky Blue FC and Chicago Red Stars followed before her big move to Chelsea in 2020.

Sam Kerr’s Chelsea career

Sam Kerr has elevated her status as one of the sport’s greatest strikers since her move to Chelsea in 2020.

Kerr has been a key part of the team’s success under serial winning manager Emma Hayes and she has lifted the FA Women’s Super League title in all of the last four seasons.

Additionally Kerr has won three FA Cup’s, two league cups and one Community Shield. She also narrowly missed out on glory in the 2021 Champions League final as runner-up.

Kerr’s individual performances have been critically acclaimed in this period and she has won the golden boot in two of the last three seasons for The Blues.

She has also starred on the international stage with 63 goals in 120 caps, making her Australia’s all-time leading goalscorer.

What is Sam Kerr’s FIFA rating?

Sam Kerr is the joint second highest rated player on FIFA 23 with a rating of 91.

The Chelsea forward is narrowly a rating behind Ballon d’Or holder Alexia Putellas who is the only player rated 92.

