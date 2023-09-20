Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new Netflix documentary will take a closer look at one of the world's most famous footballers David Beckham. The four part dou-series will tell the story of David Beckham’s ups and downs throughout his career. As well as interviewing the main man himself, the series will also speak to his family and friends closest to him.

David Beckham, 48, shared a first look at the trailer on his Instagram with the caption: “Ten years since I retired from playing football I’m proud to share the first trailer for BECKHAM, my Netflix documentary series.”

“I’m so grateful to @fisherstevens for his partnership over the past two years to bring this project to life. Many hours of conversations, many stories I’ve never told and many people from my life and career sharing their memories. I can’t wait for you all to see it .”

It’s not just the fans that can’t wait for the docu-series, actor Ryan Reynolds commented that he “Can’t wait for this”. Celebrity chef and friend Gordan Ramsay also congratulated the former footballer. David Beckham's wife Victoria posted the trailer clip on her social media and wrote: "I’m so proud of you @DavidBeckham and everything you’ve achieved.. I can’t wait for you all to see BECKHAM on @Netflix."

What is the Netflix BECKHAM documentary about?

The documentary will follow David Beckham’s life from his childhood and growing up in East London though to him becoming a world famous footballer playing for Manchester United and as the Captain of the England squad. He will also discuss his relationship with wife Victoria Beckham and becoming a father to four children.

Victoria Beckham reveals in the trailer that at the start of their relationship the couple were told to “try and keep it under wraps” so they would meet up in car parks “and that’s not as seedy as it sounds.”

The documentary was directed by Academy Award–winning director Fisher Stevens and Academy Award– and Emmy Award–winning producer John Battsek. Netflix has described the series as an “unfiltered story of one of the most celebrated and scrutinised athletes of all time.”

The trailer also hints that David Beckham will open up and discuss the backlash he received after the 1998 World Cup game in Engnalnd's round of 16 defeat which he was sent off with a red card after kicking Diego Simeone of Argentina and led to England losing.

Who will be in the 'BECKHAM' documentary?

The series will feature interviews with David Beckham, his mum Sandra and dad David as well as his wife Victoria Beckham.

Other celebrities and sports stars featured in the series are Gary Neville, Eric Cantona, Sir Alex Ferguson, Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes and Roy Keane. Mel C (aka Sporty Spice), Diego Simeone, Carlos Queiroz, Luís Figo, Míchel Salgado, Florentino Pérez, Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo Nazário and Fabio Capello.

Is there a trailer for David Beckham'sNetflix documentary 'BECKHAM'?

The full trailer has landed and is available to watch here.

Will David Beckham's kids be in the Netflix documentary?

It is not clear whether any of his children will be in the Netflix docu-series however the trailer does show a home video clip of one of his sons kicking a football.

David Beckham shares four children with wife Victoria Beckham: Brooklyn Beckham who recently married Nicola Peltz-Beckham, Romeo Beckham who plays for Brentwood FC under 21's, Cruz Beckham and daughter Harper Beckham.

When is Netflix's BECKHAM release date?