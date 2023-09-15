LFW 2023: Who were the best dressed celebrities at Vogue World’s special event?
Rita Ora and Stormzy were just some of the names that made it onto our best dressed list at the Vogue World event
Anna Wintour hosted the Vogue World event at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London on Thursday evening (September 14, 2023). It was a fashion meets theatre immersive event that opened up London Fashion Week. The Editor-in Chief was photographed on the red carpet alongside film director Baz Luhrmann and British Vogue Editor-in Chief Edward Enninful. Anna Wintour wore a floral maxi-dress, metallic coat and signature sunglasses.
The event was full of celebrities from the fashion world, everyone from designers Stella McCartney and Victoria Beckham to models Poppy Delevingne and Munroe Bergdorf. Actress Kate Winslet attended and even Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted trying to sneak in the back door.
The list of worst dressed was endles,s with Sienna Miller flashing her baby bump in cream puffball co-ord and Indian model Saffron Vadher rocking up a basic t-shirt and gold knickers. But who made it onto our best dressed list of the night?
Rita Ora
Not usually one on the best dressed list, but Rita Ora looked elegant in a strapless black dress by fashion brand ALAÏA. The gown featured a cowl back with corset detail and fishtail train paired with a bright red clutch. The singer has just launched a new fashion collaboration with high-street budget brand Primark.
Sinead Burke
I’m not usually one for frilly prom-style dresses, but Irish writer and activist Sinead Burke wowed in this ‘Apricot Peach’ dress. Pantone just named this the colour of the year for 2024 and you will be seeing it all over the catwalks this fashion month.
Stormzy
Not one but two styled outfits, the rapper wore a simple monochrome suit with a piece of white silk draped over one shoulder on the red carpet. Stormzy who also performed on the night also wore a camel toned suit with Vivienne Westwood brooch.
Princess Beatrice & Princess Eugenie
The daughters of Sarah Ferguson usually get a bit of a hard time when it comes to their fashion choices, who can forget the awful hats they wore to Prince William’s wedding to Kate Middleton.?
However, last night both ladies looked the best they have done in a long time. Princess Beatrice wore a black dress with yellow flower detail as she was photographed with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Princess Eugenie looked ethereal in a minimalist teal coloured silk dress.