Anna Wintour hosted the Vogue World event at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London on Thursday evening (September 14, 2023). It was a fashion meets theatre immersive event that opened up London Fashion Week. The Editor-in Chief was photographed on the red carpet alongside film director Baz Luhrmann and British Vogue Editor-in Chief Edward Enninful. Anna Wintour wore a floral maxi-dress, metallic coat and signature sunglasses.

The event was full of celebrities from the fashion world, everyone from designers Stella McCartney and Victoria Beckham to models Poppy Delevingne and Munroe Bergdorf. Actress Kate Winslet attended and even Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted trying to sneak in the back door.

The list of worst dressed was endles,s with Sienna Miller flashing her baby bump in cream puffball co-ord and Indian model Saffron Vadher rocking up a basic t-shirt and gold knickers. But who made it onto our best dressed list of the night?

Australian film director Baz Luhrmann, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful pose upon arrival to attend the "Vogue World: London" event at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in central London on the eve of London Fashion Week on September 14, 2023. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Rita Ora

Not usually one on the best dressed list, but Rita Ora looked elegant in a strapless black dress by fashion brand ALAÏA. The gown featured a cowl back with corset detail and fishtail train paired with a bright red clutch. The singer has just launched a new fashion collaboration with high-street budget brand Primark.

British singer Rita Ora poses upon arrival to attend the "Vogue World: London" event at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in central London on the eve of London Fashion Week on September 14, 2023. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Sinead Burke

I’m not usually one for frilly prom-style dresses, but Irish writer and activist Sinead Burke wowed in this ‘Apricot Peach’ dress. Pantone just named this the colour of the year for 2024 and you will be seeing it all over the catwalks this fashion month.

Stormzy

Not one but two styled outfits, the rapper wore a simple monochrome suit with a piece of white silk draped over one shoulder on the red carpet. Stormzy who also performed on the night also wore a camel toned suit with Vivienne Westwood brooch.

British rapper Stormzy poses upon arrival to attend the "Vogue World: London" event at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in central London on the eve of London Fashion Week on September 14, 2023. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice & Princess Eugenie

Britain's Princess Beatrice of York and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi pose upon arrival to attend the "Vogue World: London" event at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in central London on the eve of London Fashion Week on September 14, 2023. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

The daughters of Sarah Ferguson usually get a bit of a hard time when it comes to their fashion choices, who can forget the awful hats they wore to Prince William’s wedding to Kate Middleton.?