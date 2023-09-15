Watch more videos on Shots!

New York Fashion week kicked off fashion month with some of the most stunning shows and celebrity filled front rows.

Blake Lively was the disco queen in a 70s inspired shimmering gold jumpsuit. She attended the Michael Kors Collection alongside Van Hunt, Halle Berry, Nicole Ari Parker, and Tiffany Haddish. Julia Fox wore a few shocking outfits, including a bridal outfit for the Wiederhoeft show. There was even an altercation between a fan and Laura Linney’s assistant.

However, now New York Fashion Week is over, we can look forward to seeing the new collections from Burberry, JW Anderson, Molly Goddard, Richard Quinn, ROKSANDA and Simone Rocha at London Fashion Week. Plus we'll be keeping an eye out on which celebrities will be attending the shows. London Fashion Week begins Friday 15 September.

London Fashion Week marks the halfway point of fashion month, with Milan Fashion Week and Paris fashion Week to follow. Milan Fashion Week will begin on Tuesday 19 September until Sunday 24 September. It will showcase new season collections from luxury fashion houses designers including Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Boss and Tom Ford.

Then it will be onto Paris Fashion Week which runs from Monday 25 September to Saturday 30 September. Paris Fashion Week will feature designers such as Alexander McQueen, Isabel Marant, Loewe, Lanvin, The Row and Victoria Beckham. It always feels the most glamorous of the cities with the Eiffel Tower in the background and Parisian vibe.

Sarah Burton, who recently announced that she is to leave Alexander McQueen, will be presenting her last show, the SS24 collection at Paris Fashion Week.