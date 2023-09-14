Get ready for the UKs first Chanel exhibition and learn all about the fashion designer Gabrielle Chanel who started it all

Calling all fashionistas, the V&A (Victoria & Albert) Museum in London is about to open its doors for the UK’s first exhibition dedicated to the work of French fashion designer, Gabrielle 'Coco' Chanel. London Fashion Week kicks off on Friday September 15 and as always there are plenty of fashion events happening in and around the city. The biggest one being the Gabrielle 'Coco' Chanel at the V&A which will open on Saturday September 16.

Luxury fashion house Chanel is a brand that is well known all around the world but it all started with the fashion designer Gabrielle 'Coco' Chanel in 1910 in Paris. Known as the woman who invented the LBD (little black dress) the exhibit will follow her life from the early days of establishing the House of Chanel and evolution of her design style.

According to Vogue “the curator has expanded upon the Parisian Palais Galliera’s recent retrospective of the same name adding 120 rare items that chart the designer’s career from her first millinery boutique on Rue Cambon in 1910 to global prominence and, eventually, her final collection, presented weeks after her death in 1971.”

The exhibition will showcase some of Chanel’s most iconic outfits including the Marinière blouse, by Gabrielle Chanel, Spring/Summer 1916 and her signature bouclé style twin sets from Autumn/Winter 1964.

If you can't make it to London and see the exhibition when it opens, fear not as there will be the BBC One documentary 'Coco ChaneUnbuttoned' available to watch on Friday 15 September at 9:00 pm . The documentary will take a closer look at the woman "whose designs still represent the zenith of female sexuality, style and power" as well as the alleged "complex affairs" with men in power."

When is the Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel exhibition?

The Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto exhibition will run from Saturday 16 September 2023 until 25 February 2024.

Where is the Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel exhibition?

The Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel exhibition is held at the V&A Museum (Victoria & Albert) South Kensington, Cromwell Road, London, SW7 2RL. The museum is open from 10:00 am until 17:45 daily.

How much are tickets for the Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel exhibition?

Tickets are £24.00 and you need to book a date and choose a set time. V&A Members go free.

Are tickets for the Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel exhibition still available?

There are still tickets available but you will need to book early as September, October and November are already sold out.

Tickets for the Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel exhibition are available to purchase via the V&A website