London Fashion Week 2023 is nearly upon us and runs from the 15 to 19 September, and I can barely contain myself with excitement (this is no joke!). Expect to see a flurry of A-list celebrities and the likes of supermodels Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne at the event. Luxury fashion house Burberry has just announced ‘Burberry Streets,’ which the company described as a “series of takeovers that celebrate the art of discovery and exploration in cities worldwide - kicking off in London.”

Burberry reveals that their ‘Burberry Streets kicks off with a takeover of Norman's, the North London cafe renowned for its British cuisine.” On the Se, Norman’s will host a special evening and will be decorated in signature blue check."

Norman’s involvement doesn’t stop there. Throughout the duration of London Fashion Week, expect to see (if you live in London or are visiting during this time) Norman’s food truck making appearances on the Duke of York Square in London’s Chelsea and on The Strand.

For those of you who are not familiar with Norman’s Cafe (confession time, I am a Londoner and I hadn’t until recently), it was established only in 2020, and even has its own store (unfortunately the prints of its food are sold out). However, for those of you who want to get a flavour of Norman’s Cafe without visiting, they have their own playlist available on Spotify.

Norman’s Cafe has been described by the Financial Times as a “modern take on a national institution: the great British greasy spoon.” It goes on to say that “A photo on the wall of Bobby Moore lifting the World Cup and blackboards loads of things for under a tenner, including my go-to, ‘Set Breakfast 1’ of bubble and squeak, egg, hash brown, grilled tomato, beans with toast, and tea or coffee included.”