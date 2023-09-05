Watch more videos on Shots!

Kate Moss launched her wellness brand Cosmoss in September 2022 and has now won a legal case to trademark the name and grow the business.

The Daily Mail reported that the model, 49, applied to the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) last year to trademark Cosmoss for applications from aromatherapy candles, vitamin supplements, magazines, videos and home furnishings.

Danish company Pharmacosmos - who make products for people with iron deficiencies - objected to the application claiming the “likelihood of confusion” as the reason. An updated IPO shows that Cosmoss doesn’t plan on making these types of products therefore there is no clash with the company.

This means that Kate Moss will be able to grow her business and create a range of wellness products just like her competitors, Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian who owns Poosh.

As the wellness industry is reportedly worth over $5.3 trillion according to Wellness Creative Co, Kate Moss looks set to follow in the footsteps of her celebrity rivals and earn millions with her brand. We take a closer look at how much the celebrity wellness brands are actually worth.

Cosmoss

Kate Moss has come a long way from her nineties party girl image after giving up alcohol and focusing more on health. Her wellness brand currently sells just a few products including ‘uplifting’ and ‘calming’ tea bags as well as skincare products and a ‘Fragrance for the Soul’ parfum.

Cosmoss website states: “Every product has been crafted with wellbeing in mind, using potent, natural substances. Soothe your skin and senses with holistic self-care.”

It's early days for the brand but with the price of products ranging from £20 to over £100 it won't be long before the model will be raking in the cash.

Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow launched Goop in 2008 and was one of the first wellness brand by a celebrity. The actress has built an empire reportedly worth over $200 million. Goop has a range of products that include beauty, fashion, food and home.

The most famous product from the brand was the ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ candle ($75) that launched in 2020. Its huge success led to the ‘This Smells Like My Orgasm’ candle.

Poosh

