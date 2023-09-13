When is London Fashion Week and can you get tickets? All you need to know about the fashion event

September is the biggest month in the fashion calendar and as New York Fashion Week comes to a close we look forward to London Fashion Week. The city of London will be home to some of the world's prestigious and talented designers. Luxury fashion houses including Burberry, JW Anderson, Richard Quinn, and Simone Rocha - to name just a few - will present their newest collections for the next Spring/Summer 2024 season.

When does London Fashion Week start?

The five day event officially starts on Friday 15 September 2023 and the last day is on Tuesday 19 September. There are however a few events on Thursday 14 September to get you in the mood for fashion.

Condé Nast College will host their Ten Year Anniversary Celebration & MA Graduation Exhibition, Wolf & Badger are having a party. Both events are taking place on Thursday 14 September in the evening and you will need to RSVP quickly before all the tickets are sold out.

The immersive Vogue World event will open London Fashion Week, with a one-night-only show at Theatre Royal Drury Lane and keep your eyes out for Burberry taking over Norman’s café for London.

LFW shows start from 9am until 9:30pm most days. The event, featuring both womenswear and menswear, will take place both physically and online.

You can see the full schedule on the London Fashion Week website.

How to get tickets to London Fashion Week?

Unfortunately most of the catwalk shows are strictly invite only, however, there are plenty of fashion events, pop-up stores and exhibitions that you can get tickets for and go and see.

How to watch London Fashion Week online?

If you haven’t got an invite then fear not as you can still tune in to watch the shows. You can watch the live stream via www.londonfashionweek.co.uk you can also watch on YouTube and some of the designers will share their own shows on their social media channels.

Where is London Fashion Week held?

The main catwalk shows are held at Somerset House, 180 The Strand, London, and the LFW event is organised by The British Council of Fashion (BFC). There are also smaller shows that will be held in different locations across the city.

Which designers will be at London Fashion Week?

There will be 70 shows over the five days, with Burberry, JW Anderson, Molly Goddard, Richard Quinn, ROKSANDA and Simone Rocha all showing their new collections.

Which celebrities will attend London Fashion Week?

London Fashion Week will see celebrities from the world of fashion, tv, film and music attend the shows. Edward Enninful, Kate Moss, Alexa Chung, Sienna Miller, Cara Delevingne and Naomi Campbell are the usual suspects sitting on the front row at LFW.

However, in recent year,s Hailey Bieber, Serena Williams, FKA Twigs, Dua Lipa, Lily James, Florence Pugh and even Stormzy have attended fashion week.

Burberry announced Chinese actor Chen Kun as their global brand ambassador in April, so we expect to see him there too.