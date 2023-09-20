Who did David Beckham date before he met Victoria Beckham?

David Beckham has a new Netflix documentary BECKHAM set to be released this October. The series will follow his career from childhood through to playing for Manchester United, as well as his relationship with wife Victoria Beckham.

David Beckham, 48, and Victoria Beckham, 49, have been together for what seems like forever. They have become the ultimate power couple cultivating the Beckham brand from trashy - who remembers the matchy-matchy outfits - to well established and classy. We take a closer look at their relationship and David's dating history.

When did David Beckham and Victoria Beckham meet?

David Beckham was a sporting superstar and Victoria Beckham was a singer in pop girl band the Spice Girls. It sounds like a match made in heaven. But the couple's love story actually began before he even met the fashion designer.

Speaking on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, David revealed that after seeing the Spice Girls on TV he turned to his best friend and said: “I want to marry that one,” as he pointed to 'Posh Spice' - Victoria Adams at the time.

They did however end up actually meeting in real life at a charity football match in 1997. David was 22 and Victoria was 23 when they first started dating.

The former footballer explained on the Jimmy Kimmel Show that the second time she watched him play, the pair spoke for hours in the players lounge. When it was time to leave, she wrote her number down on her train ticket, which he admitted he still has.

When did David Beckham and Victoria Beckham get engaged?

A year after their first date David proposed to the former Spice Girl and announced the happy news on New Years 1998. Later that year the couple announced they were expecting their first child together.

How many children do David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have?

The Beckhams share four children, eldest son Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and youngest child, daughter Harper Seven Beckham.

When did David Beckham and Victoria Beckham get married?

It was one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the year in 1999 that included a real life castle and Royal thrones for the happy couple to sit on. The pair married at Luttrellstown Castle outside Dublin. The bride wore a Vera Wang dress and the star studded guest list included all members of the Spice Girls, footballer Gary Neville, singer George Michael and Elton John.

Who did David Beckham date before Victoria Beckham?

Claire Pankhurst - 1991

David Beckham reportedly dated his first girlfriend Claire Pankhurst before he was famous in 1991.

In an interview with Digital Spy Claire said: "It was just kids' stuff really. We would go to the park and kiss and cuddle. I did like him though. We never went any further than kissing in the park. Although I can confirm he is a very good kisser."

Jodi Price 1991 - 1993

David Beckham's first love was reportedly Texas student Jodi Price. Speaking to the Mirror in 2007 Jodi said: “It was one of those lovely things. I'm gonna blush when I tell you but, just before he had to go home, David held me and said in his funny English accent: 'I fink I'm in luv.'

The teens were inseparable for the duration of the trip and spent the following two years writing love letters to each other and sending gifts.

Julie Killelea - 1996

When David Beckham was 20, he started dating Julie Killela and even took her to the film premiere of Broken Arrow. But after a year, the relationship reportedly ended because he had met and fallen in love with Victoria Beckham.

It wasn’t all bad for Julie Killela who started dating David’s Manchester United team mate Phil Neville. The couple married in 1999, the same year as David and Victoria.