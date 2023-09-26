Stars from the likes of Eastenders, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks were out in force at the Inside Soap Awards at Salsa Temple in London

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Inside Soap Awards 2023 took place at Salsa Temple in London on Monday 25 September 2023 and stars were out in force for the event. Eastenders took home the top award for Best Soap whilst Danielle Harold won the Best Actress award for her performance for Lola Pearce-Brown.

Although former Eastenders star Danielle was a winner on the night for her Best Actress award, I personally think her outfit was more a miss than a hit. Although I am a fan of a white trouser suit as I have worn one myself in the past, I think her bralette was a little ‘too revealing’ and detracted from what could have been a very chic look.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of my favourite outfits of the night was Coronation Street’s Charlotte Jordan look, the soap star opted for a black and silver halter neck top, low-rise trousers and silver shoes. I also liked the colour of Coronation Street star Tina O’Brien’s dress but wasn’t totally convinced by the corsage detail on the front of it.

Danielle Harold's white trouser suit didn't quite work whilst Tina O'Brien looked pretty in pink and Charlotte Jordan looked chic in black. Photographs by Getty

Former Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon chose a vibrant red dress but with the matching red lipstick and high-heeled shoes, I think it was just a bit too much. My least favourite outfit of the night was worn by Strictly’s Katya Jones (sorry Katya); the green/gold colour was not flattering and the one-shouldered style with the black belt just didn’t work.

The colour and style of Strictly's Katya Jones dress for the Inside Soap Awards 2023 just didn't work. Photograph by Getty

Another outfit miss was the one chosen by actress Emma Barton who plays Honey Mitchell in BBC’s Eastenders. Her shorts worn over tights and accessorised with a sheer black blouse and patent-heeled boots just looked out of place at the awards ceremony.

Hollyoaks star Anna Passey opted for a metallic strapless silver dress that was simple in style, but effective. Her statement red lip worked well with the metallic colour of her outfit.

Hollyoaks star Anna Passey looked stylish in silver. Photograph by Getty

Advertisement

Advertisement

When it comes to the male stars of the evening, I liked former Emmerdale star Bhasker Patel’s bold purple suit whilst Coronation Street’s Ryan Prescott looked stylish in a black suit with a white open-collar shirt.

Inside Soap Awards winners in full