Vogue Williams dazzled in a white sequined two-piece whilst the tights that Rochelle Humes wore let her outfit down

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was only appropriate that stars brought their glamour game to the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards 2023, which took place at One Marylebone in London. The event was hosted for the third time by comedian Katherine Ryan.

One of the stars who was definitely one of the best dressed on the night was television personality Vogue Williams who is married to former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews. She showed off her toned abs in a two-piece white sequined outfit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emily Atack looked very glamorous in a low cut black dress with split that she teamed with elegant black heels. Her make-up was utterly flawless and she kept her blonde hair down, but styled to perfection. I also liked Halle Bailey’s cute black and white mini dress. She attended the event with DDG (his name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.), the couple confirmed their relationship in March when he posted a birthday tribute to Halle on Instagram.

Halle Bailey and Vogue Williams were two of the best dressed at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2023 whilst the tights that Rochelle Humes wore let her outfit down. Photographs by Getty

Unfortunately, there were plenty of stars on the red carpet who failed to impress when it came to their outfits. Although I personally loved the floral mini dress Rochelle Humes chose, why oh why did she feel the need to opt for the red sheer tights and heels? I also was not a fan of Laura Whitmore’s black and white jumpsuit, with coordinating black and white jacket. It was just over the top and didn’t work at all.

I know the sheer look is very of the moment, but Big Brother host AJ Odudu, does the whole world need to see your backside? Well, it seems they do! The same goes for Mollie King, whose partner is cricketer Stuart Broad. Her black shirt with sheer top (showing off her black bra) was not at all chic, particularly when paired with a gold chain necklace.