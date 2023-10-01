Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Katherine Ryan has revealed she had to wrestle with the prospect of working with a ‘dangerous comic’ during a television series during the Canadian’s appearance on BBC 4’s Desert Island Discs programme earlier today but stopped short of revealing said comedian or the show she was working on with the said comedian.

The interview with Lauren Laverne was pre-recorded prior to the accusations made against Russell Brand after the release of Channel 4’s ‘Dispatches’ programme and their work with the Sunday Telegraph. Speaking to Laverne on the show, Ryan admitted she had a moral dilemma with her conscience over whether to work with a male celebrity she says she believes "was or is dangerous.”

“I had a choice. I could go to work with someone whom I believe to be a perpetrator of sexual assault. Or I could turn down the job," she revealed, “The choice is do I go to work with someone who I think is very problematic and do I stand near them and laugh and smile and look like I allowing this kind of person to still be on television or do I stay home?

"That was really difficult for me. That's what I wrestled with the most because I believe that this person was or is dangerous."

She expressed her stance, stating, "I compromised," and made a conscious decision, saying, "I'm going to go, but I'm going to let him know under no uncertain terms what I think of him. I'm not going to just smile and look like I'm allowing this behaviour. I'm not going to let him think that I don't know and that everybody he works with is just going to let him get away with it."

Katherine Ryan attends the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star BAFTAs Pre Party at The Standard on January 22, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

She also shared her ongoing guilt regarding her decision, stating, "Did I make the right choice or the wrong one? I'm still uncertain." When questioned by Laverne about the unnamed man's response, Ryan explained, "He didn't display much of a reaction... There wasn't any clear reaction from him."

Ryan stated that the people around her reacted positively, noting, "People really appreciated what I had to say. I believe they found it humorous and brave” and acknowledged that while some may have questioned whether she was joking, she emphasized her sincerity, telling Laverne, "Certainly, those who are in the know understand that I was completely serious."

In 2022, the comedian initially disclosed an industry "open secret." She candidly shared her encounter with the alleged perpetrator while working on a TV program, first during a conversation with fellow comedian Sara Pascoe and then reiterating the claims in a subsequent interview with Louis Theroux.

The interview is available to listen to once again through BBC Sounds.

Unfortunately, Ryan has had to contend with unwanted attention from males before - with the most public example during the NME Awards Show in 2020. Presenting the rapper with the Hero of the Year award, Slowthai took to the stage and made openly lewd comments at her, calling her "baby girl" and telling her to see him later if she wanted him to play with her.

Slowthai and Katherine Ryan at the 2020 NME Awards (Credit: Getty)

The rapper also invited the comedian to smell his cologne, leading to Ryan to make the sarcastic retort to the delight of an audibly disturbed audience: "You are, like, the hottest guy I’ve ever seen… I’m so thirsty for your c–k. Thank you for the attention. Let’s hear it for him! So hot! I’m so wet I’m going to slip off these stairs any minute.”