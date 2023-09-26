The BBC has announced an hour long Panorama special next week but its subject remains a mystery.

BBC's Panorama has set off a wave of excitement with the surprise revelation of an hour-long 'special' episode slated for next week. This popular British investigative documentary series, which has a history of uncovering major scandals, notably the abuse within the care system, has been on air since 1953.

The next episode of Panorama will air on Monday, October 2, at 9pm, according to an announcement made by the broadcaster on Tuesday. The exact topic of this one-hour documentary, however, remains shrouded in secrecy.

The BBC has only supplied a general description of the Panorama series, describing it as a "in-depth current affairs report covering a story behind the headlines."