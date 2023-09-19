The BBC have said that some programmes features Russell Brand have been removed from their library after deeming that they "fall below public expectations"

The BBC has removed some content from its platforms featuring Russell Brand after he was accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse.

"There is limited content featuring Russell Brand on iPlayer and Sounds. We’ve reviewed that content and made a considered decision to remove some of it, having assessed that it now falls below public expectations.”

The accusations made against Brand came to light following a joint investigation by Channel 4's Dispatches and The Times. He was accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013.

Brand had previously worked at the BBC in the noughties, presenting The Russell Brand Show from 2006 on BBC Radio 6 Music, before moving to a primetime slot later that same year on BBC Radio 2. The show ran until 2008, when it was taken off air following an incident in which Brand and Jonathan Ross made an offensive prank call to actor Andrew Sachs.

Although this content was already not available on the BBC's iPlayer or Sounds platform, content removed includes an episode of QI in which Brand featured as a guest and a podcast episode with fitness influencer Joe Wicks.

It comes shortly after YouTube announced that it was suspending the monetisation of Brand's channel on the platform after the serious allegations were made. The Google-owned company confirmed that any channel owner or operated by the comedian had been blocked from earning money.

Brand moved away from mainstream media and began crating content for YouTube in 2014. He currently has more than 6.6 million subscribers and shares videos on topics such as Covid-19 conspiracy theories and conspiracy theories about mainstream media.