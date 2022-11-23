The Canadian-born comic opened up about the ‘open secret’ within the industry during her appearance on Louis Theroux’s ‘Interviews...’ series

Comedian Katherine Ryan has said that it is an “open secret” that a famous celebrity entertainer is a “perpetrator of sexual assault”. (Credit: Getty Images)

Comedian Katherine Ryan has accused a well-known celebrity entertainer of being a “perpetrator of sexual assault”. The comic opened up about the allegations while appearing on Louis Theroux’s BBC ‘Interviews...’ series.

While Ryan, 39, alleged that the unidentified entertainer had been known to sexually assault others, she confirmed that she herself has never been a victim of this. She also refused to name the alleged perpetrator.

The former 8 Out of 10 Cats panellist has spoken on the issue before. She opened up about the person in question on her Amazon Prime show ‘Backstage with Katherine Ryan’, in which she discussed the matter with fellow comic Sara Pascoe.

Her comments have caused waves within the industry. However, Ryan has said that speaking about the “open secret” puts her in a dangerous position.

But what exactly did Katherine Ryan say about the situation? Here’s everything you need to know.

What did Katherine Ryan say on ‘Louis Theroux Interviews...’?

Theroux’s documentary series has followed prominent figures within the UK including rapper Stormzy and actress Dame Judi Dench. The fifth episode of the series saw the prolific documentary maker meet up with comedian Katherine Ryan.

The pair discussed a range of topic, from her experience on stage to home and family life. However, Ryan also opened up to Theroux about an “open secret” within the entertainment industry.

The All That Glitters presenter told Theroux: “It’s very dangerous for us to have this conversation. I’m happy to have it, but it’s a litigious minefield because lots of people have tried to nail this person down for their alleged crimes and this person has very good lawyers, so am I going to put my mortgage on the line by saying who this person is or entering into any conversations like that?”

Ryan continued: “But this person, I believe very strongly – many people believe very strongly – is an open secret, is a perpetrator of sexual assault. I, in front of loads of people, in the format of the show said to this person’s face that they are a predator.”

Ryan was said to have confronted the alleged perpetrator while on the set of an unidentified television show. She said that the comments were made to the person in question “in the format of the show”, however the confrontation was later edited out of the final cut of the episode.

Who was Katherine Ryan talking about?

Ryan has refused to name the person she believes to be a “predator”. Ryan had previously spoken about the same person in question on her Amazon Prime series ‘Backstage with Katherine Ryan’.

In the show, she could be seen talking to fellow comic Sara Pascoe about the allegations. In the footage caught for the show, Ryan said: “I’ve done a show with a person who I and you believe is a predator. What am I supposed to do?”

The comic added that she didn’t have proof of the allegations, which limited her ability to speak out about it. Despite not naming the alleged “predator”, Ryan said that knowledge of the person in question’s behaviour was an “open secret” within the entertainment industry.

