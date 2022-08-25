All That Glitters returns for a second series to hunt for Britain’s next jewellery star

Filmed at a workshop in Birmingham’s famous Jewellery Quarter, All That Glitters will see eight avid jewellers compete in a series of challenges over six episodes.

The tasks will not be easy, but pressure makes diamonds, and each week the weakest contestant will be eliminated from the series.

Each episode features two challenges - The Bestseller, where the contestants are tasked with designing the latest must-have piece, and The Bespoke, where they create a one-off piece for some very special clients.

All That Glitters

Who is host Katherine Ryan?

Katherine Ryan is a Canadian comedian known for starring in her own Netflix sitcom The Duchess.

She has appeared on several comedy panel shows including Would I Lie To You?, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, and Have I Got News For You.

Katherine has previously presented the dating game show Ready to Mingle, and documentary series How’d You Get So Rich?

Katherine Ryan

Who are the judges?

Season two will feature new judge Dinny Hall, a titan of the jewellery industry with over 35 years’ experience. Dinny has created pieces for celebrity A-listers across the world.

Shaun Leane is also returning as a judge - Shaun is recognised across the world for his pioneering design of romantic jewellery. Shaun Leane began his career training at the bench in London’s jewellery quarter, Hatton Garden, and across his career he collaborated with Alexander McQueen on several occasions.

The judges will decide who is the Jeweller of the Week and also who will be eliminated.

Dinny Hall and Sean Leane

Who are the contestants?

Bonnie

Bonnie is a jeweller and metal technician from Birmingham - her first foray into jewellery making was as a child when she made a pair of earrings for her parents.

Inspiration for Bonnie’s work comes from the city and its buildings, and she hopes that one day she will own a workshop of her own.

Bonnie

David

David is a 60-year-old jeweller and stained-glass window maker from Chichester, and his style comes from his unique perspective as a colour-blind person.

He started making jewellery in 2017, first working with copper before making his first collection in silver.

David

Emma

Emma is a jewellery school owner and mother to three children and three step children.

She was drawn to the world of jewellery through her grandma who owned lots of pieces and mother who took her around jewellery shops when she was growing up.

Emma

Jack

Jack is a jeweller from Bristol -his father is a goldsmith and Jack has been making his own jewellery since the age of nine.

For the past seven years, Jack has been away from the workshop as he spent most of his time travelling the world.

Jack

Nyanda

Nyanda is a goldsmith from East London - she wants her performance on the show to make her late mother proud.

She says that she has always been interested in drawing and photography and her work is inspired by organic forms found in nature.

Nyanda

Piers

Piers lives in Kent and works in an antique jewellery shop and often wears Victorian pieces himself.

Piers says that he holds himself to a very high standard and would rather melt a piece down than present it if he was not happy with it.

Piers

Steve

Steve is a London based jeweller who lives with his family and three cats - he is originally from Syria and his birth name is Mustafa.

He left Syria during the civil war and came to the UK via the Calais Jungle where he made his first piece of jewellery from a nail in the camp.

Steve

Tianne

Tianne is a stone setter originally from East London and now living in Berkshire.

Her father was a diamond mounter and Tianne decided that she wanted to follow in his footsteps and become a jeweller - she enjoys making mechanical pieces.

Tianne

When is All That Glitters on TV?

Season two of All That Glitters will begin airing on BBC Two on Thursday 25 August at 9pm.

There are six episodes in the season and they will be released at the same time weekly.

Is there a trailer?