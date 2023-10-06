2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards Best and worst dressed: Paris Hilton and Karol G lead the red carpet
Paris Hilton and Karol G were among the best and worst dressed stars at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards
The 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards took place on Thursday (October 5) evening at the Watsco Centre in Coral Gables, Florida. The biggest names in the Latin music industry walked the red carpet looking all dressed up for the occasion.
Winners of the night included Peso Puma who won eight of the 21 awards he was nominated for. Karol-G and Mexican artist Bad Bunny were also big winners of the night.
2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards Best Dressed
Paris Hilton was one the best dressed of the evening. Although she isn’t a Latin artist in any shape or form kind she was there to present an award alongside actor Danilo Carrera. The heiress, 42, looked stunning in an old Hollywood style mint-green, sequin dress with cut out detail. The dress is made by fashion brand Area from their fall/winter23 runway collection.
Argentine-Spanish singer Nathy Peluso also chose a cut-out dress but opted for a more demure look with a simple black floor-length gown. The singer finished off the look with an oversized silver rose ring and matching earrings.
Marc Anthony and wife Nadia Ferreira matched their outfits. The singer looked stylist in a military green suit and black shirt, whilst model Nadia stole the show in a strapless pale green embellished gown and long train.
2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards Worst Dressed
Karol-G, 32, may have won the Album of the Year Award with ‘Mañana Será Bonito’, but her outfit of choice fell a little flat. The singer wore a white low-cut figure-hugging dress with drop-gemstones. A stunning dress but just a little bit too much cleavage.
Mexican actress Jacky Bracamontes left nothing to the imagination as she wore an ‘underwear as outerwear’ inspired dress by Virgilio Madinah from the spring/summer 2024 collection. The silver metallic gown featured a satin corset with floor length skirt and long train.
At least Marshmello never has to do his hair for award shows. The music producer arrived wearing his trademark helmet but when walking the red carpet the rest of his ensemble didn’t quite hit the mark. Marshmello rocked a double denim outfit with baggy grey t-shirt - not really the type of outfit you would wear for such a glamorous occasion.