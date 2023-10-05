With Bad Bunny performing a ‘world premiere’ at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, will he also be going public with Kendall Jenner?

While a recent Gucci campaign lent more weight to the rumours that Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are dating, nothing has been made public by both sides - yet. That all may change though if - and it is a big if - Jenner turns up as Bad Bunny’s guest at the upcoming Billboard Latin Music Awards. Bad Bunny has been confirmed as one of the performers at this year’s event at the Watsco Center in Miami and is up for Artist of the Year among a host of other nominations.

Many speculated that the “Where She Goes” singer and the model might have attended the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 together, with Bunny’s music video for “un x100to” and “Where She Goes” up for the Best Latin Video award, which ultimately was won by Anitta. His “El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente” music video was also nominated for Video for Good.

The couple have stated in previous interviews when the topic of their relationship has come up that they wish to remain private, which would perhaps imply why, unlike the PDA displayed between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at both a Beyonce concert and the US Open earlier this year, the two have not been spotted together in an overtly public setting.

Kendall told WSJ magazine she had “no comment” on her rumoured love interest during her interview in July 2023, explaining that “I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side.”

“Does that make sense? I’ll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I think [...] that’s the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway.”

When are the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023?

This year’s Billboard Latin Music Awards takes place on 6 October 2023 at 12:00 am BST

How can I watch the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023?

Telemundo will be providing live coverage from the award ceremony in Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida in 2023. The blue carpet pre-show will air from 7pm ET and the awards themselves will be broadcast live from 8pm ET.

For the pre-show event, fans will also be able to watch the awards on Telemundo.com, YouTube, Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and the Telemundo App.