Billboard Latin Music Awards will take place in Coral Gables, Florida on 5 October

The biggest names in reggaeton will be hitting the blue carpet for the Billboard LatinMusic Awards this week.

The Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida will once again host the award ceremony and the broadcast details have been confirmed for the event. It is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 5 October this year.

Mexican star Peso Pluma is the most nominated artist heading into the ceremony with 21 noms - ahead of Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera who both have 15 each. Karol G, who is fresh off completing a huge US stadium tour, has 13 nominations.

Fans can expect plenty of performances from stars like Myke Towers, Marshmello, Peso Pluma and more. There is even a "world premiere" expected from Bad Bunny.

Here's all you need to know:

Who is performing at the awards?

Don Jose Rivera presents Nicky Jam with the Hall of Fame award onstage during the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Picture: Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

The award ceremony in Florida will see winners crowned in categories such as artist of the year, album of the year and song of the year. Bad Bunny has been named artist of the year for three years in a row - but will he make it a fourth?

But as well as handing out awards, the Billboard LatinMusic Awards will see performances from some of the biggest names in Latin music today. Fans can expect to see:

Bad Bunny

Calibre 50

Chiquis

Eddy Lover

El Alfa

Eladio Carrión

Farruko

Grupo Frontera

Justin Quiles

La Factoría

Los Ángeles Azules

Los Sebastianes

Manuel Turizo

Marc Anthony

Marshmello

Myke Towers

Nicki Nicole

Olga Tañon

Pepe Aguilar

Peso Pluma

Sky Rompiendo

Sofía Reyes

Tini

Ximena Sariñana

Yandel

Yng Lvcas

Bad Bunny is reportedly set to debut a "world premiere" at the award ceremony. It comes following the release of his new single Un Preview on 25 September.

How to watch the Billboard Latin Music Awards?

Telemundo will be providing live coverage from the award ceremony in Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida in 2023. The blue carpet pre-show will air from 7pm ET and the awards themselves will be broadcast live from 8pm ET.

For the pre-show event, fans will also be able to watch the awards on Telemundo.com, YouTube, Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and the Telemundo App.