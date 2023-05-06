Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny performs during the first week-end of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on April 14, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Bad Bunny will be hosting WWE Backlash in his native Puerto Rico.

The chart-topping superstar, who was the most streamed artist in the world in 2022, has previously appeared at wrestling events. He is also rumoured to be dating Kendall Jenner.

Bad Bunny, who was cast in the Spider-Man spin-off El Muerto last year, toured stadiums across the Americas last year in support of his latest album. The Carribean-infused Un Verano Sin Ti topped the billboard top 200 for 13 non-consecutive weeks.

His World’s Hottest Tour, launched in support of the album, is the highest grossing tour by a Latin artist in history. He also had a small role in the Brad Pitt action flick Bullet Train.

But who is Bad Bunny? Here is all you need to know:

What is Bad Bunny’s real name?

The Puerto Rican rapper and singer is best known by his alias Bad Bunny. But his real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

Born in March 1994, his major breakthrough came in 2018 when he featured on Cardi B’s hit song I Like It. His stage name is inspired by a photo from his youth in which he dressed in a bunny outfit, sporting grumpy expression.

Who is Bad Bunny?

He is a Reggaeton rapper and singer who is one of the most popular artists in the world currently. He topped the Spotify streaming charts in 2022.

During his career he has collaborated with the likes of Cardi B, Drake and fellow Latin Trap artist J Balvin - as well as many more.

His most recent album Un Verano Sin Ti was released last year and became the first Spanish-language album to be nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammy’s.

Is he hosting the WWE this weekend?

Bad Bunny will be the host of WWE Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico on May 6. Backlash marks the first of three WWE major shows outside of the US as chief operating officer Triple H continues to push the brand internationally. There will once again be a pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia with Night of Champions, while fan-favourite event Money In The Bank is going overseas to London in the UK.

Speaking about the event, the rapper said: “In 2005 when I was a kid, I wasn’t able to attend New Year’s Revolution at el Coliseo. Finally, 18 years later WWE returns to the island with a massive event, and this time I won’t miss it.”

Is Bad Bunny dating Kendall Jenner?

The music superstar is reportedly “smitten” with Kendall Jenner amid rumours the pair are dating. Jenner split from her boyfriend in November 2022.

They were reportedly spotted together at a Los Angeles club in February 2023. Cosmopolitan reported that Bad Bunny and Jenner officially double-dated with the Biebers and have gone horseback riding together.

What is Bad Bunny’s net worth?