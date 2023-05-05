WWE's first pay-per-view after WrestleMania 39 will take place at Puerto Rico and is hosted by Bad Bunny

Fresh off the back of a successful WrestleMania 39, the WWE is on its way to Puerto Rico in Mexico with WWE Backlash 2023. The pro-wrestling company is pulling out all the stops, roping in Grammy Award-winning musician Bad Bunny to host.

Backlash marks the first of three WWE major shows outside of the US as chief operating officer Triple H continues to push the brand internationally. There will once again be a pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia with Night of Champions, while fan-favourite event Money In The Bank is going overseas to London in the UK.

Ever since its inception, Backlash has traditionally been the first stop after the Showcase of the Immortals. Fans are introduced to fresh new storylines and rivalries as reigning champions face off against new opponents.

In a statement to the WWE Universe, Triple H said: "We're excited to bring Backlash to San Juan as the demand for WWE premium live events outside of the continental United States continues to grow. Bad Bunny is one of the world's most-popular entertainers and nowhere is that more evident than in his native Puerto Rico."

Bad Bunny added: "In 2005 when I was a kid, I wasn’t able to attend New Year’s Revolution at el Coliseo. Finally, 18 years later WWE returns to the island with a massive event, and this time I won’t miss it.”

Here is everything you must know about WWE Backlash 2023. Including the full match card, that includes former UFC champion Brock Lesnar, and what time it starts in the UK.

When is WWE Backlash 2023 and what time does it start in the UK?

WWE Backlash is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 6 May. It will be hosted at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum - an 18,500-seat indoor stadium in Puerto Rico, Mexico.

As is always the case with WWE programming, UK fans will once again have to stay up late to catch the action. Puerto Rico is five-hours ahead, so the card is expected to begin at around 1am and continue into the early hours of Sunday morning.

What is the full match card and latest betting odds for WWE Backlash 2023?

WWE Backlash kicks off this weekend - Credit: WWE and Adobe

Cody Rhodes (1/3) vs. Brock Lesnar (2/1)

Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (1/3) vs. The Bloodline: Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso (2/1)

Rhea Ripley (1/100) vs. Zelina Vega (11/1) - for WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Seth "Freakin" Rollins (1/10) vs. Omos (5/1)

Austin Theory (1/20) vs. Bobby Lashley (7/1) vs. Bronson Reed (5/1) - for WWE United States Championship

Bianca Belair (1/10) vs. Iyo Sky (7/1) - for WWE Raw Women's Championship

Bad Bunny (1/20) vs. Damian Priest (7/1) - San Juan Street Fight

*Note that the WWE Backlash 2023 match card is subject to change. Betting odds supplied by Bet Online and are correct at the time of publication

How to watch WWE Backlash 2023: TV channel and livestream details

There are two main avenues you can go down to catch the goings-on at WWE Backlash 2023 both live and on-demand. BT Sport Box Office is broadcasting the event in the UK at a cost of £14.95 - for more information and to purchase, visit the BT Sports website.

You can also sign up for the WWE Network which grants you access to WWE Backlash live, as well as its full library of previous shows and matches. At a price of £9.99 per-month, sign up via the official WWE website.

Will Drew McIntyre be at WWE Backlash 2023 - has he been released and is he going to AEW?

Drew McIntyre is reportedly unhappy with his position in the WWE - Credit: Getty

A wrestler who's future at the WWE has been up in the air recently is Drew McIntyre. According to reports, the Scotsman is unhappy with his current position in the pecking order and currently has just a couple of months left on his current deal.

Fans last saw him in the squared circle last month when he was embroiled in an explosive triple threat match for the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus and Gunther at WrestleMania 39.

Even though there is no current talk of McIntyre resigning as of yet, any talk of a future move over to competitors All Elite Wrestling (AEW) was surely rubbished at the recent WWE Draft. The former world champion was drafted to RAW in the third round and was the 10th overall pick of the event.

