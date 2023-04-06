The upcoming AEW pay-per-view event will be the company’s first international live show

Tony Khan, Fulham’s director of football, has completed a personal hat-trick by bringing his All Elite Wrestling company to Wembley Stadium.

His NFL franchise Jacksonville Jaguars, meanwhile, have played eight International Series matches on the same turf and are back again this year. Fulham and the Jaguars are both owned by Khan’s father, Shahid Khan

All Elite Wrestling (or AEW) was founded by Khan in 2019, and the professional-wrestling promotion quickly grew to be considered the second biggest in the United States. It is seen as the only genuine mainstream alternative to the wrestling monopoly since 2001, when World Championship Wrestling went out of business.

But while WWE regularly tours its live shows and events around the world, the relatively young AEW has yet to host an event outside of North America.

That changes with AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium, the upcoming AEW pay-per-view event that will be the company’s first international live show, and the first wrestling show at Wembley Stadium since 1992, when WWE hosted its Summerslam event at the old incarnation of the venue.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

When is AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium?

Khan revealed that Wembley would host the promotion’s first event outside of North America on 27 August during the 5 April episode of AEW Dynamite, the company’s weekly live Wednesday night show.

What has Tony Khan said about it?

Fulham and the Jaguars are both owned by Khan's father, Shahid Khan, who came close to buying Wembley Stadium in 2018 before pulling his offer late in the process. Now Tony Khan is preparing to take his third venture to the national stadium, fulfilling a dream he had when first setting out on his professional wrestling journey.

“I had two places I would like to run AEW – Wembley Stadium and Craven Cottage,” he revealed. “However I do believe for the history of Wembley Stadium and for the capacity of the event that Wembley is right now the best place for this event. Craven Cottage would present too many logistical challenges for a wrestling show of this size.”

Khan also has no plans for this to be a one-off UK show as AEW’s audience continues to grow on ITV – which runs both weekly shows produced by the company.

“I hope it’s very successful, I would love to come back,” he added. “If this is the sort of success that we expect it will be, then surely we would look to follow up on it and return.

Who will be appearing?

At the time of writing, no names have been confirmed as appearing at the show. You can be sure that AEW’s brightest and best names will be in action, but since the world of professional wrestling and its onscreen storylines are so full of twists, it’s hard to predict just what the landscape of the company will be like four months from now.

AEW still has two more major pay-per-views to get to before it reaches AEW London - Double Or Nothing on 28 May, and its annual co-promotion with New Japan Pro Wrestling known as ‘Forbidden Door’, which will take place in June.

The company did say in a statement that the event would serve as a “homecoming” for several of its British-born stars, including AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter, Saraya, commentator Nigel McGuinness, Pac, Anthony Ogogo, and more.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets for AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium will go on general sale from 9am on the morning of Friday 5 May 2023. Tickets will be available for purchase at ticketmaster.co.uk/AEWWembley.