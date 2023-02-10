WWE fans are going to be treated to two huge shows in London’s O2 Arena for Money In The Bank and SmackDown events

Scottish professional wrestler Drew McIntyre is appearing in the UK for a WWE show later this year. (Getty Images)

WWE is returning to the UK and tickets are expected to be in high demand.

The London O2 Arena is playing host to Friday Night Smackdown and Money In The Bank in a blockbuster weekend of wrestling action. The upcoming tour comes off the back of the hugely successful Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff last year and it is the first pay per view event in the UK in over 20 years.

The event has captured the imagination of wrestling fans around the world and tickets are expected to be in high demand for the big event. But when is the tour taking place and how can fans get their hands on tickets? Here is everything you need to know ahead of a momentous night in wrestling.

When is the WWE UK tour?

UK Wrestling fans are being treated to two epic shows this summer.

Friday Night Smackdown takes place on Friday 30 June at the O2 Arena in London. The event marks an historic moment in British history and it is the first ever live broadcast in the UK from the flagship WWE show.

The O2 Arena also plays host to the Money In The Bank event the following day on Saturday 1 July. The occasion is also historic and it is the first of the firm’s big five events to take place outside of the US.

Who is featuring on the WWE UK tour?

UK wrestling fans are set to be featured to a host of big name stars including Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Drew McIntyre, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

How to get tickets for WWE?

WWE and O2 presales for combo tickets begin on Wednesday 22 February at 12pm via Ticketmaster. Fans can register for the exclusive presale at WWE.com. General sale for the combo tickets begins at 12pm on Friday 24 February through Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices for the event have not yet been revealed, however similar shows taking place in Newcastle and Sheffield earlier in the year are priced from £30.95 to £81.50 depending on where you choose to sit.