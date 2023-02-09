Brit Awards are being held at The O2 arena in London in 2023

The Brit Awards are returning to The O2 in London once again this year.

Some of the biggest names in British music will be competing for honours at the ceremony. Fans will once again be allowed into the venue with tickets.

Mo Gilligan will be back to host the Brit Awards in 2023, having first taken on hosting duties last year. Love Island presenter Maya Jama will be on the red carpert for ITV during the ceremony.

Lewis Capaldi, recent Grammy winner Harry Styles and Stormzy are among the acts scheduled to perform during the ceremony this year. It is the first time that the awards will be held on a Saturday.

But can you still get your hands on tickets- and how can you watch the Brit Awards at home? Here is all you need to know:

When is the Brit Awards?

The 2023 award ceremony will take place on Saturday (11 February). It will be held at The O2 arena in Greenwich, south-east London and is the first time it has taken place on a Saturday.

The Brit Awards have been held at the iconic venue since 2011, making it the thirteenth year at The O2. Fans will be able to attend the event.

Mo Gilligan presented the 2022 Brits (Pic: Dave J Hogan/Getty)

Can you get tickets for the Brit Awards?

AXS is the official ticket partner with O2 for the 2023 award ceremony. The website currently has no tickets available for the Brit Awards this year.

Standard tickets and terrace tickets are both sold out. Tickets went on sale at 9am on Monday, 9 January.

What time do the doors open at The O2?

The website for the venue confirms that the doors will open at 7pm on Saturday (11 February). Live coverage of the Brit Awards will begin at 8.30pm on television in Britain.

When does the award show start and how to watch?

ITV will have coverage of the Brit Awards once again in the UK, with the broadcast also available on ITVX. It will be available to watch on the Brit Awards YouTube channel for the rest of the world.

Coverage from the red carpet will begin on ITV2 at 7.30pm. The coverage will swap to ITV from 8.30pm on Saturday and will run until 10.45pm.

Who is the host?

Comedian Mo Gilligan will be returning to host the Brit Awards in 2023. He made his debut at the ceremony last year alongside Love Island host Maya Jama.

Who is performing live during the Brit Awards 2023?

The full line-up of artists who will perform live during the award ceremony at The O2 has been confirmed by organisers. Fans can expect to see:

Lewis Capaldi

Cat Burns

David Guetta & Becky Hill & Ella Henderson

Harry Styles

Lizzo

Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Stormzy

Wet Leg

Capaldi said: “Last time I played The BRIT Awards I was so scared that I had a panic attack before I went on, and then got hammered afterwards. Looking forward to more of the same this year x.”

Who will be on the red carpert for ITV?

An extraordinary trio of broadcasting talent will come together for the BRIT Awards 2023: Red Carpet show on ITV2 and ITVX on the night of the awards from 7.30pm. Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp will all return to host the exciting pre-event broadcast, bringing viewers all the gossip from the iconic BRITs red carpet as celebrities and artists arrive for the big night.

Clara said: “I’m so excited to hit the BRITs red carpet to capture all the excitement from this year’s nominees, performers and future winners for everyone watching at home! Anything can happen on what is set to be another memorable night in the music and TV calendar!”

Maya added: “I’m really excited to be co-hosting The BRITs Red Carpet show again this year, and I was just happy to be asked back! Last year was such a great experience, so I’m looking forward to working alongside Clara & Roman on it this time around. It’s gonna be a good one!”