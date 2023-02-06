The 2023 Brit Awards are fast approaching and the likes of Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi, Harry Styles and David Guetta are all set to perform during the event.
The Brit awards, commonly referred to simply as The Brits is an annual ceremony which celebrates the biggest stars in British and international music.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The event has taken place every year since 1977 and over the years the likes of Adele, Arctic Monkeys, Robbie Williams and Oasis have all been critically acclaimed during the ceremony.
This year’s event features some familiar names in the form of Harry Styles and The 1975 and also some new names such as Sam Ryder and Wet Leg.
But when are the 2023 Brit Awards and how can music fans watch all the action? Here is everything you need to know.
When are the Brit Awards 2023?
The Brit Awards are taking place at The O2 Arena in London on Saturday 11 February. Mo Gilligan is returning to the stage to host the event, he made his Brit Awards debut last year alongside Love Island host Maya Jama.
Advertisement
Advertisement
How to watch Brit Awards 2023
Music fans can tune into all the action of this year’s Brit Awards on ITV1 and ITVX.
The event is live from 8.30pm to 10.45pm GMT. The evening features an awards ceremony for worthy recipients as well as a range of live performances from distinguished stars such as Harry Styles, Lizzo, Stormzy, Sam Smith and Lewis Capaldi.
You can also stream all the best moments from the show on the ITVHub. The full programme is available to stream shortly after the show finishes.
Who has been nominated for the Brit Awards 2023?
More than 50 artists have been nominated for the 2023 Brit Awards. Stars such as Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead the pack with four nominations each, while the likes of Cat Burns, The 1975, Fred Again and Stormzy all have three nominations.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Here are all the nominees for this years award ceremony
Album of the Year
- The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language
- Fred Again - Actual Life 3
- Harry Styles - Harry’s House
- Stormzy - This is What I Mean
- Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Artist of the Year
- Arctic Monkeys
- The 1975
- Bad Boy Chiller Crew
- Nova Twins
- Wet Leg
Advertisement
Advertisement
Song of the Year
- Aitch and Ashanti - Baby
- Cat Burns - Go
- Dave - Starlight
- Ed Sheeran and Elton John - Merry Christmas
- Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All)
- George Ezra - Green Green Grass
- Harry Styles - As It Was
- Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me
- LF System - Afraid To Feel
- Sam Smith and Kim Petras - Unholy
Best international artist
- Beyonce
- Burna Boy
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
Best international group
- Blackpink
- Drake & 21 Savage
- First Aid Kit
- Fontaines DC
- Gabriels
Advertisement
Advertisement
International song of the year
- Beyonce- Break My Soul
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
- Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru
- Encanto Cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno
- Gayle - ACDEFU
- Jack Harlow - First Class
- Lizzo - About Damn Time
- Lost Frequencies & Callum Scott - Where Are You Now?
- OneRepublic - I Ain’t Worried
- Taylor Swift - Anti-hero
Best new artist
- Kojey Radical
- Rina Sawayama
- Sam Ryder
- Mimi Webb
- Wet Leg
Rising Star
- Flo - winners
- Cat Burns
- Nia Archives
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best Alternative/ Rock
- Arctic Monkeys
- The 1975
- Nova Twins
- Tom Grennan
- Wet Leg
Best Dance
- Becky Hill
- Bonobo
- Calvin Harris
- Eliza rose
- Fred Again
Best hip-hop/rap/grime
Advertisement
Advertisement
- Aitch
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Loyle Carner
- Stormzy
Pop/R&B
- Cat Burns
- Charli XCH
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- Sam Smith