The likes of Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi are both set to perform at the 2023 Brit Awards

Adele during the 2022 Brit Awards. (Getty Images)

The 2023 Brit Awards are fast approaching and the likes of Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi, Harry Styles and David Guetta are all set to perform during the event.

The Brit awards, commonly referred to simply as The Brits is an annual ceremony which celebrates the biggest stars in British and international music.

The event has taken place every year since 1977 and over the years the likes of Adele, Arctic Monkeys, Robbie Williams and Oasis have all been critically acclaimed during the ceremony.

This year’s event features some familiar names in the form of Harry Styles and The 1975 and also some new names such as Sam Ryder and Wet Leg.

But when are the 2023 Brit Awards and how can music fans watch all the action? Here is everything you need to know.

When are the Brit Awards 2023?

The Brit Awards are taking place at The O2 Arena in London on Saturday 11 February. Mo Gilligan is returning to the stage to host the event, he made his Brit Awards debut last year alongside Love Island host Maya Jama.

Harry Styles is aiming for further success at the Brit Awards after his Grammy win. (Getty Images)

How to watch Brit Awards 2023

Music fans can tune into all the action of this year’s Brit Awards on ITV1 and ITVX.

The event is live from 8.30pm to 10.45pm GMT. The evening features an awards ceremony for worthy recipients as well as a range of live performances from distinguished stars such as Harry Styles, Lizzo, Stormzy, Sam Smith and Lewis Capaldi.

You can also stream all the best moments from the show on the ITVHub. The full programme is available to stream shortly after the show finishes.

Who has been nominated for the Brit Awards 2023?

More than 50 artists have been nominated for the 2023 Brit Awards. Stars such as Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead the pack with four nominations each, while the likes of Cat Burns, The 1975, Fred Again and Stormzy all have three nominations.

Here are all the nominees for this years award ceremony

Album of the Year

The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language

Fred Again - Actual Life 3

Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Stormzy - This is What I Mean

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Artist of the Year

Arctic Monkeys have been nominated for artist of the year. (Getty Images)

Arctic Monkeys

The 1975

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

Song of the Year

Aitch and Ashanti - Baby

Cat Burns - Go

Dave - Starlight

Ed Sheeran and Elton John - Merry Christmas

Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All)

George Ezra - Green Green Grass

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me

LF System - Afraid To Feel

Sam Smith and Kim Petras - Unholy

Best international artist

Beyonce

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Best international group

Blackpink

Drake & 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines DC

Gabriels

International song of the year

Beyonce- Break My Soul

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru

Encanto Cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Gayle - ACDEFU

Jack Harlow - First Class

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Lost Frequencies & Callum Scott - Where Are You Now?

OneRepublic - I Ain’t Worried

Taylor Swift - Anti-hero

Best new artist

Kojey Radical

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Mimi Webb

Wet Leg

Rising Star

Flo - winners

Cat Burns

Nia Archives

Best Alternative/ Rock

Arctic Monkeys

The 1975

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Best Dance

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza rose

Fred Again

Best hip-hop/rap/grime

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

Pop/R&B