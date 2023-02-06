Beyonce became the most successful artist in Grammys history after winning a 32nd career trophy

The 2023 Grammy awards ceremony welcomed some of the biggest stars from the music industry including Harry Styles, Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Sam Smith.

Beyonce took the headlines on the night and wrote her name into the history books by becoming the most decorated artist in Grammy history with 32 trophies. The pop superstar, 41, won the best dance/electronic music album award for her house music-sampling album Renaissance.

The biggest gong - album of the year - went to former One Direction frontman Harry Styles, he won the award for his third solo album Harry’s House.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards also featured a number of standout performances at the Cryto.com Arena. Here we take a look at all the performances from the 2023 Grammy’s and how they were received.

Who performed at the 2023 Grammys?

Harry Styles, Jay Z and Sam Smith were amongst the famous names to perform during the 2023 Grammys.

The show featured a range of performers spanning across generations and the likes of Nelly, Stevie Wonder and Ice-T also took to the stage.

Beyonce’s album was critically acclaimed at the 65th Grammy Awards. (Getty Images)

Here is a full list of all the performers from the 2023 Grammys:

Bad Bunny

Brandi Carlile

Stevie Wonder

Lizzo

Harry Styles

Kacey Musgraves

Quavo

Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood

Kim Petras

Sam Smith

May J.Blige

LL Cool J

Run-DMC

Ice-T

Queen Latifah

Missy Elliott

Nelly

Luke Combs

Steve Lacy

DJ Khaled, Friday, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Jay Z

Grammys 2023 reaction

However, many fans of Queen Bey felt she was unlucky to miss out on the most prestigious prize of album of the year.

Beyonce is yet to win the award for album of the year in her career so far and she missed out this year as well, with Harry Styles instead taking the prize for his blockbuster album Harry’s House.

One user tweeted: “Renaissance was robbed of the prize.”

While another user tweeted: “How many times does Beyonce have to make the Album of the Year to win Album of the Year?”

Music experts at Pitchfork also tweeted their dissatisfaction at the result and claimed that Beyonce’s Renaissance was their album of the year.

Others were quick to defend Harry Styles and congratulate him on his recent achievement.

One user tweeted: “We’re living in Harry Styles’s world and I’m loving it.”

