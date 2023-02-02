Jaafar Jackson is to step into the moonwalking shoes of his pop icon uncle Michael Jackson

Jaafar Jackson has been chosen to portray his late uncle Michael Jackson in a new biopic about the King of Pop.

Jafaar is the son of Michael Jackson’s brother and former bandmate Jermain Jackson. The film, titled Michael, explores Michael Jackson’s music career from childhood stardom with the Jackson 5 to his solo career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dubbed the King of Pop, Jackson was regarded as one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th Century. His music career spanned a total of four decades and Jackson is remembered for an array of chart topping hits such as Billie Jean, Thriller, Smooth Criminal and Beat It.

Jackson was once viewed as a pioneering figure in music and he popularised a number of dance moves such as the moonwalk and the robot. He is one of the best selling music artists of all time. He died in 2009 at the age of 50.

But who is Michael’s nephew Jaafar Jackson and what can we expect from the new biopic Michael? Here is everything you need to know about the new film.

Who is Jaafar Jackson?

Advertisement

Jaafar Jackson is the 26-year-old nephew of Michael Jackson and he is stepping into the late singer moonwalking shoes in the new biopic Michael.

Jafaar is the son of Jermaine Jackson and his former wife Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza. The couple were married from 1995 to 2003 and they welcomed Jaafar in July 1996. He is the second youngest of Jermain’s seven children.

Advertisement

His father Jermain was a singer, songwriter and producer and he is best known for his time in Jackson 5 where he fronted the band alongside younger brother Michael.

Singer Jackie Jackson, rapper Flavor Flav, Jaffar Jackson, singer Jermaine Jackson and son Jermajesty pictured in 2009. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Jaafar has followed in the footsteps of his father and uncle and he has been singing and dancing since the age of 12. He released his debut single Got Me Singing in 2019 alongside a music video that displays his dancing skills.

The young singer has a total of 53,800 followers on Twitter and 145,000 followers on Instagram.

The upcoming biopic is the first major film that Jackson has starred in and he expressed his excitement with a post on social media which reads: “I’m humbled and honoured to bring my uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world. I’ll see you soon.”

Michael Jackson’s mother and Jaafar’s grandma, Katherine Jackson supported the decision and described Jaafar as the perfect choice for the role. She said: “Jaafar embodies my son. It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What to expect from the Michael Jackson biopic

The biopic Michael is being made with the cooperation of the Michael Jackson estate, which is likely to influence how the singer’s life is depicted. It has not yet been confirmed or not the film will delve into the allegations of sexual abuse that were brought against Jackson.

Jackson always maintained his innocence throughout his life and was found not guilty of child molestation in 2005.

Advertisement

The film makers include Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King and Muhammad Ali director Antoine Fuqua.

The pair claimed the team behind the film conducted a worldwide search for an actor to portray Jackson, before settling on Jaafar. King explained: “I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael. It was something so powerful that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear that he is the only person to take on this role.”

Advertisement

King is producing with John Branca and John McClain, the co-executors of Jackson’s estate. The script will be put together by John Logan, who wrote Gladiator and the James Bond films Skyfall and Spectre.