The pair have remained tight-lipped over their romance, but fans think a new Gucci Valigeria campaign might have confirmed their relationship.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gucci Valigeria's fresh campaign has ignited intense speculation once more about the closely guarded connection between Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, who have remained tight-lipped about their alleged romantic involvement. Captured by the lens of Anthony Seklaoui within the confines of an airport, their chemistry during the shoot seems to indicate the pair might be dating - at least according to fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One striking image portrays Jenner in the throes of laughter while reclining against a stack of Gucci GG logo suitcases mounted on a luggage trolley, enveloped in Bad Bunny's embrace. Another frame, seemingly capturing a stolen paparazzi moment, showcases the pair elegantly descending an escalator with a weekend bag and cabin suitcase from the coveted Gucci Savoy collection in tow.

In a statement released by Gucci, the campaign is characterized as an embodiment of the essence of 'Gucci Ancora,' celebrating the profound love that resides at the heart of the Gucci community. This campaign comes on the heels of Sabato de Sarno's inaugural endeavour for the brand, featuring the striking Daria Werbowy donning pieces from the Marina Chain jewellery collection amidst the backdrop of a Los Angeles swimming pool.

One of the photos as part of Anthony Seklou's photo shoot for Gucci Valigeria's new campaign (Credit: Anthony Seklou/Gucci)

Gucci's recent campaigns have seen a parade of A-listers, including Dakota Johnson in candid moments, frolicking with flowers and attending yoga classes while displaying the iconic Jackie 1961. Ryan Gosling also made an appearance last year, effortlessly pushing a mountain of luggage along a pristine beach for Gucci Valigeria.

While Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have made numerous high-profile appearances together, including at a Drake concert in Los Angeles and a Lakers game in May, they have carefully sidestepped confirming or discussing their relationship status.

Advertisement

Advertisement