Catherine, Princess of Wales & Taylor Swift embody 'purple power' - 5 ways to get the look
Catherine, Princess of Wales, like Taylor Swift seems to have a penchant for purple as she wowed in a suit of that colour at a London event
I am most certainly in stylish company when it comes to being a fan of the colour purple as both Catherine, Princess of Wales and Taylor Swift are too. Kate wore a vibrant purple suit on Wednesday (October 15) when she delivered a keynote speech at the Shaping Us National Symposium at the Design Museum in London.
Purple is also considered a royal colour with Hello! Magazine reporting on the topic. They said: “The use of purple went beyond mere opulence; it conveyed a strong sense of authority and significance. This association extended across cultures, with purple becoming linked to imperial power. In the Byzantine Empire, for instance, only the imperial family could use purple.”
It would seem that it is not only royalty and more specifically, the Princess of Wales, who is a fan of purple. Taylor Swift famously wrote Lavender Haze - lavender of course is a paler shade of purple and the term 'Lavender Haze’ comes from the 1950s meaning of someone still in the honeymoon stage. In the music video for the song, she is seen wearing purple eye make-up and a deep shade of purple lipstick.
Taylor’s recent purple hued dresses include a lilac Nicole + Felicia ballgown and a beautiful dress in the same colour by Alberta Ferretti. Taylor also wore a fabulous fluffy faux fur purple Lavender Haze jacket that she opened the Eras Tour with which was designed by Oscar de la Renta.
Taylor has been a fan of the colour purple and lilac specifically for some time and wore a lavender long-sleeved minidress by Istanbul-based designers Raisa & Vanessa to the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
Supermodel Cindy Crawford recently wore a purple gown with slit to the Clooney Foundation For Justice’s second annual Albie Awards at the New York Public Library in New York City. At the 2023 Golden Globes, purple was the trending colour on the red carpet, Selena Gomez wore a black Valentino dress with purple balloon sleeves whilst actor Sheryl Lee Ralph chose a Jason Rembert sparkly purple dress.
If you don’t like the idea of wearing traditional Christmas colours for your forthcoming party, why not wear purple instead? I have picked out 5 purple outfits for you to choose from
Dusk Purple Sequin Embellished Midi Stretch dress (left), £60, Roman, and (right), Monsoon Lilia Velvet Maxi dress, £125
Oversized lilac shirt (left), £55, Oliver Bonas and Willa embroidered shirt dress (right), £85, Monsoon
If you are worried that purple is not the colour for you, why not experiment when you are next out fashion shopping and discover whether you are more of a 'lavender haze' person like Taylor Swift or you prefer a bolder purple colour like the Princess of Wales? I would love to know your thoughts on the colour purple, do drop me a line to [email protected].