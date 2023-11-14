Taylor Swift addressed the crowd in Buenos Aires over the weekend regarding a slew of items being thrown on stage during her performance.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It would appear that even the great Taylor Swift cannot escape having fans throw stuff on the stage, as her ‘Era’s’ tour continued in South America over the weekend. Among a raft of incidents this year, from Drake dealing with extremely large bras being thrust towards him to some musicians actually being pelted off the stage, at least in the case of Swift they are, admittedly, nice things being thrown at her.

“Because communication means having gentle healthy boundaries, it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage,” she told the crowd in Buenos Aires on Sunday night while seated at the piano. “Because if it’s on the stage then a dancer can trip on it. I love that you brought presents and that is so nice, but just can you please not throw them on the stage? I love you so much.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That moment was shared throughout the Swift fandom, with the X (formerly Twitter) account Taylor Swift Updates going as far as to share video footage of Swift’s reasoning as to why people shouldn’t be throwing items on stage. The response from Swifties has, of course, been one of understanding and appreciation for the singer’s request.

“This is how you communicate to your fans. Such a class act,” wrote one fan, while another commented underneath the fan account post “Why they are throwing stuff on stage? Where are the manners?” Still, it could be worse - dare we venture into the era of bottle wars at Download Festival or a cup of urine dousing many an unpopular act at music festivals across the UK?