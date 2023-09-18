Cindy Crawford is one of the richest supermodels in the world, a look at her rise to the top

Cindy Crawford stars in Apple TVs new four part docu-series ‘The Super Models’ alongside Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista and Naomi Campbell.

According to the Apple TV synopsis, the series will look at the four supermodels “revealing how they dominated the modelling world while forging a bond that shifted the power dynamic of the industry.”

The American model, 57, started her career as a model, but went on to have success as an actress and businesswoman. We take a look at her rise to fame and how she became one of the most iconic supermodels ever.

Cindy Crawford was born on February 20, 1966 in Illinois, to parents Dan Crawford and Jennifer Sue Crawford-Moluf. She has two sisters Chris and Danielle, and a brother, Jeffery, who died of childhood leukaemia at the age of three.

Why is Cindy Crawford famous?

Cindy Crawford started her modelling career in 1983 when she won Elite Look of the Year award when she was just 17 years old.

During the nineties the supermodel walked the catwalk for some of the biggest fashion designers in the industry, including Chanel, Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Dior, Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren. Cindy Crawford was also featured on the front cover of leading fashion magazines.

Cindy Crawford went on to star in George Michael’s music video for his hit single ‘Freedom’ along with her fellow supermodels and also appeared in BonJovi's ‘Please Come Home for Christmas.’

She made her film debut in ‘Fair Game’ alongside William Baldwin.

Who was Cindy Crawford married to?

As a global icon Cindy Crawford, there were plenty of celebrities the supermodel was rumoured to be dating. However, she chose Hollywood actor Richard Gere. According to InStyle the couple reportedly met at a star studded barbecue hosted by photographer Herb Ritts. Cindy was just 21 at the time and Richard Gere was, 38, making her 17 years his junior.

Despite the age gap, the couple fell madly in love and eloped to Las Vegas in 1991. The couple filed for divorce in 1995 with speculation the marriage was just a publicity stunt. Speaking to People in 2015, Cindy Crawford revealed one of the factors for their break up was that the former couple “didn't spend enough time together."

Does Cindy Crawford have any children?

Three years after her divorce, Cindy Crawford married restaurateur Rande Gerber. The couple welcomed son Presley Gerber in 1999 and daughter Kaia Gerber in 2001.

Both Presley and Kaia Gerber followed in their mother's footsteps and have successful modelling careers. Kaia Gerber is currently dating actor Austin Butler.

How tall is Cindy Crawford?

Cindy Crawford is reportedly 5 foot 9 inches (175 cms) and is best known for her brown mole (beauty spot) above her lip. Many fans tried to recreate her signature beauty spot by drawing a mole on their upper lip using a brown eyeliner pencil in the 90s.

What is Cindy Crawford’s net worth?

Cindy Crawford has had a long lasting modelling career and lucrative brand deals with Revlon, Pepsi, Omega and L’Oreal. She has an estimated net worth of $225 million according to Forbes as of 2021. She is one of the richest supermodels in the world.