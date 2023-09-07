Watch more videos on Shots!

Naomi Campbell launched her new collection with Pretty Little Thing but decided to wear a different designer label to the Victoria’s Secret event.

The supermodel, 53, partnered with fast fashion website Pretty Little Thing and launched the ‘Designed by Naomi’ collection with a New York catwalk show at the Cipriani restaurant in Manhattan on Tuesday September 5. Naomi walked the runway herself in several items from the new collection to promote her new range.

However, when attending the Victoria’s Secret event, Naomi wore a dress from a designer label. I’m not saying that now she has her PLT clothing line she can only wear these items but I found it odd that the same week she launches the range, she chose to wear a dress almost exactly the same as one she designed but by another designer.

For her PLT collection the supermodel designed a Rose Gold Chainmail sleeveless bodycon mini dress made out of 100% aluminium which retails at £85.00 - and is as I predicted, it completely sold out.

However, the dress she decided to wear for the VS event was a gold chainmail sleeveless mini dress by IAMISIGO creative director Bubu ogisi. Naomi’s dress appears to be a one off and with prices of dresses ranging from anything between £80 - £250 we doubt it will be cheap to buy. The dress was handmade out of brass and bronze made in Nigeria and Kenya.

It just seems a bit silly that Naomi would wear this dress over her own design. If it was made specifically for the Victoria's Secret event why didn't she think - as it looks a bit too similar to the PLT design let’s go with an alternative? I mean she is Naomi Campbell, no one is going to argue with her.

There have been many celebrities that have designed for high-street and online brands that are more than happy to wear their own range. Kate Moss designed a collection with Topshop. When I saw the model wearing the dresses herself, I went straight out and bought them- if it’s good enough for Kate then it is absolutely good enough for me.

Holly Willoughby has often been spotted wearing her own collection from M&S and even Molly Mae Hague was photographed in nearly every single item she designed for PLT and not just to promote it.